- Advertisement -

False and misleading FOIA response by the Central Election Committee states that the Shin-Bet examined and certified "Democracy" - the Committee's IT system. Successive State Ombudsman's reports documented critical security failures in "Democracy"" Shin-Bet Head Nadav Argaman is asked to confirm or refute the Committee's claims regarding Shin-Bet certification of "Democracy""



(image by Public) License DMCA Details



Figure 1: Saturday, September 24, 2016, screen prints from the Central Election Commi ttee's web site, as published by activists, who routinely monitor the site. The election returns shown here are from a single polling station. T he results of the 2013 general election (right) were adulterated, and are patently false, showing a n exact copy of the 2015 general election returns (left) , including parties that did not even exist in 201 3 . The Committee's FOIA response failed to answer: Under whose authority information is published on the Committee's web site? ______



(image by Walla) License DMCA Details



Figure 2: Netanyahu, departing Shin-Bet Head Yoram Cohen and incoming Shin-Bet Head Nadav Argaman in May 2016.

______



(image by Wikipedia) License DMCA Details

- Advertisement -

Figure 3:The 2015 general election results, as published by the Central Election Committee. The alleged computer election fraud in 2015 added 4 or more mandates (out of 120) to Netanyahu's Likud party (Blue -- 30 mandate). The Zionist Alliance came in second (brown -- 24 mandates) and the Arab United Front came in third (grey -- 13 mandates). Netanyahu's election win defied all up to the last minute pollsters' predictions. Initial report alleging computer fraud was published by the Daily Kos a few days after the election.

______

Figure 4: Attorney Orly Adas, CEO of the Central Election Committee, in a promotional photo towards the 2015 election in front of a room-full of computers. According to CEO Adas and the Committee's FOIA Officer Elad Naveh, the Committee's "Democracy" IT system was examined and certified by the Shin-Bet. In contrast, the State Ombudsman report on the 2015 election documents critical security failures in "Democracy", and further notes that the same critical failures had already been documented in his 2013 report, but had not been fixed...

- Advertisement -

______



(image by Technion) License DMCA Details



Figure 5: July 2016 ceremony, launching of the Technion's new, publicly-funded Cyber Security Research Center. From left: Prof Peretz Lavie -- Technion President, Eviatar Matania, PhD -- Head of the National Cyber Bureau in the Prime Minister office, and Prof Eli Biham -- Head of the new Center. Prof Biham refuses to comment on claims of computer fraud in the 2015 general election.

______

OccupyTLV, January 16 -- inquiry has been filed today with Shin-Bet Head Nadav Argaman, asking him to confirm or refute that "Democracy" - IT system of the Central Election Committee - was examined and certified by the Shin-Bet's Information Security Authority (Re'em).

The inquiry states that the Central Election Committee claims that the system was examined and certified by the Shin-Bet. In contrast, the State Ombudsman's report on the 2015 general election documented critical security failure in "Democracy" - failure to implement in the system a valid entry log. Moreover, the same State Ombudsman report documented that already his report on the 2013 general election had pointed out the same critical security failures . Regardless, up to the 2015 general election, such failures had not been corrected"

Today's inquiry with the Shin-Bet Head Argaman states that combined, the information, which was provided by the Central Election Committee and the State Ombudsman's reports raise serious concerns regarding competence and integrity of the Shin-Bet and Re'em. Moreover, such information raises serious concerns regarding the nature of the regime of the State of Israel today.

This is not the first inquiry of this kind with the Shin-Bet. In 2014 inquiry was sent to then Shin-Bet Head Yoram Cohen, informing him of a March 2002 hack (inside job) of IT systems of the Supreme Court, which was followed by massive falsification of Supreme Court electronic records. The 2014 Shin-Bet response was that the Shin-Bet was not charged with security of the Supreme Court's IT systems. At the same time, the Administration of Courts refused to answer on a FOIA request, which sought to identify the agency that was charged with security of IT systems of the courts"

System analysis and data mining documented massive security failures in IT systems of the Israeli Supreme Court. Based on such studies, which were filed with the UN Human Rights Council, the 2013 Universal Periodic Review-Professional Staff Report states:

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4