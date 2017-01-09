Refresh  

Come January 20: A Nation In Mourning, Torn Apart After An Unnatural Disaster

Wear black armband in sympathy
Wear black armband in sympathy
An Allegory?


 Yesterday, a terrific storm devastated almost all the structures I had built for the garden I've tended for years.* The 50 mph winds tossed around the latticework and the shelter for the "Meditation Station" like they were paper.

Devastation
Devastation
Devastation
Devastation
The only things escaping the ferocious wind were the birdhouse and the red acrylic rock heart. Even the celebrated "Faerie Portal" was demolished.


Survivors
Survivors
For San Francisco, the storm was so unusual as to be freakish: trees were down and flood advisories were posted in an indefinite way.

I picked through the wreckage in the rain, looking at each piece as if a part of my soul had been torn from me: how could this have happened? The garden was an homage to fantasy and nature and certainly no target for divine retribution.**
In a strange way, the storm, the devastation seemed like an allegory to me: the election and the transition led up to the devastation of America. And that part of my country's soul - Democracy - had been torn out by a disaster of epic proportions. It's heart, the very acceptance and diversity enshrined in The Statue of Liberty is left, but exceptionally vulnerable to subsequent storms.***

Blame ...

It's easy (and quite frankly enjoyable in a way) to blame Donald Trump for the devastation to America, but let's not kid ourselves: we all made the Trump election happen. Complacency and jokes about Trump's hair, followed by disdain and confusion about all other candidates on both sides led to Trump's nomination.

Then the chaos caused by fear and panic set in. Nastiness was the rue of thumb and the one who played the game the best could win that huge section of disenfranchised voters. Trump's campaign was a smoke screen of crude remarks, impossible bravado, platitudes, outlandish promises and denials. The media and America had never seen anything like it. The neo-nazis, white supremacists and "anyone but Hillary" groups had acquired a voice!

And decided not to listen to any other voice.

Reason Twisted Into Knots


 "He's baby Christian", said Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, trying to defend Trump's obvious lack of knowledge of the Bible. Prosperity preacher Paula White (who became Trump's spiritual campaign adviser) professed that Trump had totally come to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior. When, she didn't say or for how many shekels. Black preachers and "Bishops" had a hard time hanging on to the Trump bandwagon. And at this date, the American Council of Churches (45 million+) has denounced Trumps cabinets picks.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

There are, of course, so many other things we can blame Trump for, but the most urgent things at the time are democracy ...

and principles

Submitted on Monday, Jan 9, 2017 at 9:43:37 AM

Author 0
