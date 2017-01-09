- Advertisement -



Wear black armband in sympathy

Yesterday, a terrific storm devastated almost all the structures I had built for the garden I've tended for years.* The 50 mph winds tossed around the latticework and the shelter for the "Meditation Station" like they were paper.





"He's baby Christian", said Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, trying to defend Trump's obvious lack of knowledge of the Bible. Prosperity preacher Paula White (who became Trump's spiritual campaign adviser) professed that Trump had totally come to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior. When, she didn't say or for how many shekels. Black preachers and "Bishops" had a hard time hanging on to the Trump bandwagon. And at this date, the American Council of Churches (45 million+) has denounced Trumps cabinets picks.





