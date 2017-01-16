Refresh  

Clinton Foundation Donations Crashing-- Evidence They Were Given To Buy Influence

Secretary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Participate in the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting
The Clinton foundation has crumbled, with donations crashing, strong evidence that the donors were not giving to support charitable causes, but instead, were buying influence.

The story the Clintons told was their foundation was doing charitable work, than the hundreds of millions in donations from plutocrats and governments were to help the world. Funny thing. Now that Hillary has disappeared from the world scene and is no longer a power broker the donations are drying up.

In an article,

The Clinton Foundation Shuts Down Clinton Global Initiative,the Observer reports that the Clinton Foundation was closing down its Global initiative, terminating 22 employees.
"The Clinton Foundation's long list of wealthy donors and foreign government contributors during the 2016 elections provoked critics to allege conflicts of interests. Clinton partisans defended the organization's charitable work, and dismissed claims that it served as a means for the Clintons to sell off access, market themselves on the paid speech circuit, and elevate their brand as Hillary Clinton campaigned for the presidency.
But as soon as Clinton lost the election, many of the criticisms directed toward the Clinton Foundation were reaffirmed. Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization's clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work. In November, the Australian government confirmed it "has not renewed any of its partnerships with the scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation, effectively ending 10 years of taxpayer-funded contributions worth more than $88 million." The government of Norway also drastically reduced their annual donations, which reached $20 million a year in 2015."

As Hillary's critics long believed, the Clinton Global Initiative was not what it seemed. The Observer article makes it pretty clear that the Clintons were dirty, misleading and deceiving their supporters, reporting,

WikiLeaks revealed several criticisms of the Clinton Foundation were true, as pay-to-play schemes and the foundation's corrupt management were exposed. On October 26, The Washington Post reported a memo detailed how the Clinton Foundation was used to boost Bill Clinton's income.

"The memo, made public Wednesday by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, lays out the aggressive strategy behind lining up the consulting contracts and paid speaking engagements for Bill Clinton that added tens of millions of dollars to the family's fortune, including during the years that Hillary Clinton led the State Department," reported The Washington Post. "It describes how Band helped run what he called "Bill Clinton Inc.," obtaining "in-kind services for the President and his family--for personal travel, hospitality, vacation and the like."

The Clinton Foundation's downward trajectory ever since since Hillary Clinton's election loss provides further testimony to claims that the organization was built on greed and the lust for power and wealth--not charity.

This is another nail in the coffin of the false narrative that the Clintons were good people doing good work. The truth is the Clintons, working with the neoliberal leaders of the DNC-- who are still, for the most part, leaders of the Democratic Party.

Mediate, which also has an article on the Clinton Global Initiative shutdown, finishes its article with the admonition,

"It is worth noting that the Observer is owned by Jared Kushner, who is both son-in-law and upcoming senior adviser to President-Elect Donald Trump.

That suggests the Observer's analysis should be considered to be coming from a potentially anti-Clinton source on the right. Even so, the Foundation filed the shut down with the New York Department of Labor, as they are required to do. So there is fact involved here.

But here's the bottom line. The people who voted for Hillary in the primary need to wake up. This is another wake-up call. They need to face the reality that they embraced and voted for a chimera, a lie that never existed. You know Hillary supporters. Make sure they know what's happening.

The wonderfulness of the Clintons was part of the sell-job the DNC and the Clinton put out, justifying their support for the most disliked, distrusted Democratic candidate in recent history. As the magic of Clinton narrative crumbles, we need to make sure that the people who sold them, and the ones who bought them are exposed, outed and forced to confess that they screwed up. It's part of what we need to do to take down the existing Democratic party leadership, so we can take back the Democratic party and put in leaders who actually care about we, the 99%.

 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Who would have thought it?

Now it's time to explore in-depth issues like Pay-to-Play, Benghazi, ISIS, the fascist coup d'etat in Ukraine, Syria, the thoroughly corrupted 2016 Democratic primaries, Chelsea's wedding (among other, far more substantial, diversions of non-profit donations), and just who exactly is really responsible for the origin of those pesky "Russian Hacking" and "Fake News" memes.

As an aside, how about some serious investigation into what that whole "Pizzagate" thing really means. Because, let's face it: Those who are guilty of all those other crimes are capable of just about anything.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 16, 2017 at 6:39:46 PM

Author 0
