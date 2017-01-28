- Advertisement -

Listen or download (or embed) this audio podcast : https://archive.org/details/jeromepons

: https://archive.org/details/jeromepons Watch (or embed) this video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKYbw6abXDU

(CNS): As fertility rates decline and life expectancy increases, the number of senior citizens is growing globally. Among the 7.3 billion people worldwide in 2015, an estimated 617.1 million were aged 65 years or more. The Asia Pacific region is ageing rapidly and South-East Asia's elderly numbers are growing fast at around 5% a year - between now and 2030 there will be nearly 20 million more people aged 60 and above in the region.

Turning its focus upon the the ageing populations in ASEAN countries, the European Union (EU) awarded a grant to the HelpAge East Asia Pacific Regional Office (HelpAge EAPRO) to implement a 4-year project (February 2013-January 2017) with key partners for "Strengthening the CSO Network on Ageing as a Development Partner in Southeast Asia (AMCo)". This project prioritised strategic activities in 6 ASEAN countries of Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The main issues that the project targeted were:

- network-capacity building;

- dialogue with governments/others on ageing issues;

- strengthening of older people's associations (OPAs) and their interaction with governments;

- Advertisement -

- expansion of social pensions and social assistance to vulnerable senior citizens; and

- increasing government awareness on the implications of rapid ageing and on the contributions and needs of older people.

Even as the ASEAN turns 50 and the EU turns 60 in 2017, the EU-ASEAN also celebrates this year the 40th anniversary of their relationship for promotion of common development goals.

In an exclusive interview given to CNS (Citizen News Service), on the sidelines of the closing workshop organised by HelpAge EAPRO in Chiang Mai, Mr Jerome Pons, Head of Cooperation (Malaysia and Thailand) at the European Union, made a strong case for adapting development responses to meet the unique needs of changing population demographics in Southeast Asia.

Stop ignoring ageing issues

- Advertisement -

The demographic changes taking place in society have serious economic and social implications, and hence cannot be ignored. More importantly, it is an absolute imperative to duly recognize the contribution of the senior citizens to not just the society but also to the economy. As populations age, we have to generate more funds to pay pensions to a growing number of people, while at the same time there are proportionally less people going to work. Hence proper planning to be able to deal with ageing is essential. And because we are facing the same issue in the EU, we are trying to assist Southeast Asian region with our experience in this matter, to help them deal with the situation the best they can, said Pons.

Sharing some of the outcomes of the project, EU's Jerome Pons elaborated that the project has facilitated network capacity building by bringing together various networks in the 6 countries to "not only share their experiences, lessons learnt, and challenges faced at the level of their programmes, but to also come out with suggestions/solutions to deal with these issues in their respective countries."

Reforms for supportive legal policy framework

HelpAge EAPRO, the main implementing partner, has guided and managed this process in developing the networks of partners in the 6 target countries. This has been one of the key sustainable achievements of the programme in terms of building capacities of these civil society organizations (CSOs), which have now become competent enough to work on their own, he said. Pons pointed out that these CSOs have also been acting as feedback loops in their respective countries for policies developed by their governments, approved by their parliaments and implemented by their administrations. They have provided inputs for bringing in new legislation or revising/ improving upon existing legislation.

Next Page 1 | 2