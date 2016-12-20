Refresh  

OpEdNews

Attempting to Curtail Dissent of Seniors by Stopping Social Security Checks

Ann Wright
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Ann Wright being arrested
Ann Wright being arrested
(image by Ann Wright)   License   DMCA   Details

Governments go to pretty low tricks to silent dissent -- curtailing ones that travel to neighboring countries and now stopping social security checks.

First, in 2005 and 2006 it was the Bush administration putting some of us protesting Bush's war on Iraq on the National Crime Information Data base. Yes, we had been arrested for failure to comply with orders to move from the fence in front of the White House during protests against the war on Iraq, torture at Guantanamo and other US prisons in Iraq and Afghanistan or refusing to end protests by sitting in ditches at Bush's Crawford, Texas ranch. But these were misdemeanors, not felonies, yet we were put on the FBI's international crime list, a list for felony violations.

Fortunately, Canada is the only country that seems to use the list-and they use it to deny entry into Canada. At the request of Canadian parliamentarians to challenge Canada's compliance with the Bush administration's political retaliation list, I made another trip to Canada to test it and was expelled from Canada in 2007. The Canadian immigration officer told me as he was putting me unceremoniously on the flight back to the U.S., "An expulsion is not as bad as being deported. At least each time you want to attempt to come into Canada, you can undergo 3-5 hours of interrogation answering the same questions as the last time you attempted to enter and you might get an exemption to the expulsion. With a deportation, you will never get in."

Over the past six years, I have gone through the lengthy interrogation twice and was given a 24-hour exemption to the expulsion on one occasion when accompanied by a Canadian parliamentarian and a Canadian Broadcasting TV crew filming the event, and the second time a two-day exemption in order to speak at several Canadian universities.

Now under the Obama administration, the latest effort to silence dissent, for those of you 62 or older, is someone in the government falsifying jail records to show that you were in jail/confinement for more than 30 days and sending the records to the Social Security Administration. SSA will then stop your monthly Social Security check and will send you a letter stating that you must repay back months of payments for the time you were allegedly in jail -- in my case $4,273.60.

On March 31, 2016, I, along with seven others, six Veterans for Peace and one Granny Peace Brigade members, was arrested at Creech drone base, Nevada as a part of the semi-annual protest against assassin drones. We spent five hours in the Clark County Jail as our arrests were processed and then were released. Our cases of being charged with "failure to disperse" were eventually dropped by the Clark County court.

Yet, someone submitted my name and social security number to SSA as a person who has been confined in a jail since September 2016. Without any notification to me of this allegation that would disrupt for months my Social Security benefits, SSA ordered that for my "criminal conviction and confinement in a correctional institution for more than 30 days, we cannot pay your monthly Social Security payment."

I have gone to my local SSA office in Honolulu and explained the situation. The office staff said their supervisor must call Las Vegas and get documents that I have not been convicted of a crime, nor that I am in jail or have been in jail for 30 days or more. Until then, the monthly social security checks are stopped. As we know, investigations by the government bureaucracy can take many months if not years. In the meantime, the checks are suspended.

If I didn't know better I might think this is part of the Israeli "lawfare" program in which Israel attempts to derail protests against its policies by filing bogus lawsuits that end up having to be answered in court, tying up time and human and financial resources. Since I came back in October from Israeli prison after having been kidnapped on the Women's Boat to Gaza, taken against my will to Israel, charged with entering Israel illegally and deported ...again. This is the second time I have been deported from Israel for challenging the illegal Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. My deportations from Israel now total 20 years, which preclude me from visiting Israel or the West Bank.

Stay tuned for the next chapter in this saga of our government appearing to attempt to silence dissent! Of course, their attempts to silence us will not be successful -- see you soon on the streets, in the ditches and probably even in jail!

www.voicesofconscience.com
Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand people during the civil war in Sierra Leone.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


This is horrible, frightening news, that you could be a victim of such a crime. And it is a crime.

But I'm going to hazard an alternate explanation.

Someone who doesn't like what you do reported you to Social Security, just to make your life difficult. The fact that Social Security would take such grotesque actions in response, without any verification, should cost someone in the system their job.

Is there any way, besides publishing this article, that we can help you Ann. This should never happen.

I am making my speculation on how this happens because several times a week some pathetic loser troll signs me up for some website, often ones that are immoral or which would be embarassing for me to be a member of. And I have to waste the time to inform them that I never signed up.

There ought to be a law that requires that sites and organizations retain information about who reports or signs people up, so they can be held accountable. That would put an end to most of it.

Good luck Ann, and please do let me know if there is any way we can help

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:41:39 PM

Author 0
Sheila Samples

Author 11
Managing Editor
(Member since Jul 13, 2005)


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
Couldn't agree with you more. Wish we could clone Ann, and (too few) others like her.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:36:05 PM

Author 0
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
yes, Rob. they certainly have the intel to spy on us; why are they not using it to catch the real criminals? i think we all know the answer to that, unfortunately.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 6:47:02 PM

Author 0
Walter F. Wouk

Author 47543

(Member since Apr 13, 2010)


  New Content

Ann Wright, speaking as a former claims representative I can attest to the fact that SSA staff are not in the business of obtaining documentation to prove you weren't incarcerated for less than 30-days -- or more. They are woefully understaffed and over worked --it's not going to happen.

Contact your Congressional representative to assist you, that's what they're there for.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:42:36 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Walter F. Wouk:   New Content

Looking back after my previous posts below, Walter reminds me that this is very likely so (thanks, Walter) AND he also reminded of an incident with my son-in-law, in Arizona, who went through various problems with SS some years back (long story, but clearly not his fault and under the law, his entitlement). My wife did some homework and in short order went to Senator John McCain, whose office happened to be in the same building as the SS offices. One professionally worded, polite letter to McCain got the problem solved in short order. Senators appear to have staff for this, and likely Congresspersons as well.

If that doesn't work, I do see this as a worthy national issue sooner than later; if we can't help someone of your background and stature, Ann, we are further off the cliff than I thought...

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:25:13 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content

Anyone not aware of Ann's bio should be. Here's a small part of it, and you can find many of her articles on OEN.

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand people during the civil war in Sierra Leone.

Having a step-daughter who is 40 and has been on SSD since her junior high years (for many valid reasons that I will not discuss in the interest of privacy), I can tell you from first-hand experience that working with Social Security is a nightmare in general. We had a court hearing about four months ago, wherein the Judge did a remarkable job reviewing the records and finding she'd been shorted about $2G (clearly not the end of the world, but utterly against what SSD was established for; her deceased father happened to be a disabled vet).

She still hasn't been paid yet, and via Senator Hatch's Office (he has good secretaries in spite of himself), we now learn it is up for "congressional review." Whatever the hell that means, after the Judge's extensive findings.

I tried to call them this morning to find out about a change in my Medicare (the only reason I'm alive today, after a heart transplant necessitated by a virus), and they are about impossible to deal with. You get shuffled around, one person has no clue what the other ten are doing, all related to your case (I've found the workers overall very helpful, but stuck in a bureaucracy that runs their lives).

That the Trump Administration could have everyone over sixty or so on the streets in very little time, and appears eager to do so, I must admit is frightening--as much as I refuse to live in fear personally, I do fear for my sons, grandson, nieces and nephews, and any generation coming up.

We can, we shall, we must, we will "trump trump." I don't know how, but we should all be looking for ways from wherever we are in life and whatever our position.

Ann, how do you think we might best help? Letters, petitions, phone calls, all the above? Time to speak up loud and clear on this for all of us, non-stop, and drag our feet in every way we can to sabotage the lunatics that Sick Boy is putting in place.

On the latter, we need their personal info, phone numbers, emails, home addresses, and all else we can learn about them. I'm sure we can get very creative in communicating with them... dg

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:50:23 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Donald, If you happen to read this, I recommend Mark Twain's advice: Take out your brain and dance on it for a while. It would loosen it up and do the world some good, including yourself. I can't dance too well, but if you get that far I'd be happy to do my best to help out.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:51:56 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Isn't it interesting that throughout the remarkably limited years that Homo sapiens have been around, the sage advice is "Listen to your elders."

DT, you can... [Dear Reader, fill in the blank yourself]

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:59:24 AM

Author 0
Rodger Asai

Author 94074

(Member since Jun 15, 2014)


  New Content

Dear Citizen Wright,

Asking a member of Congress for help is good advice both to restore your well-deserved benefit and to allow them to document, first-hand, what goes on.

They will then be able to either offer Legislation to create harsh penalties for this kind of malicious (retaliatory) fraud or advocate for proper investigation and punishment for existing laws regarding it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:48:30 PM

Author 0
watchpocket

Author 89066

(Member since Jul 22, 2013)


  New Content

Ann Wright, I have followed your adventures since Iraq and stand with you in all of your endeavors. But, the writing is on the wall. I just received my 2017 benefit statement from Social Security and it is the same as last year. 0.3% is not much money but I will fight the bastards for it until I either drop dead or receive what is rightfully mine and by the looks of things it will be a fight.

We are the Mountain Revolution.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:42:26 PM

Author 0
watchpocket

Author 89066

(Member since Jul 22, 2013)


Reply to watchpocket:   New Content

Woops Medicare just went up. It consumed all of the increase of the cola. What a bunch of___________(fill in the blank).

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:06:19 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to watchpocket:   New Content

My Medicare just went down a bit, but that is most likely due to my changing insurance companies. Sharing these experiences is valuable, IMVSO, as we are not operating completely in the dark and may well get other ways to see things and get potential options we didn't know about.

Paranoia strikes deep in any event, which makes thinking as clearly as possible with as much info as possible, ideally from a place of inner calm, imperative.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:32:28 PM

Author 0
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


  New Content

Dear Ann; this is an outrage - what this perp or perps did to you is fraud, and slander. I am ashamed for my country that they did this to a veteran hero and concerned citizen like yourself. This type of defamation and cause of financial hardship (not to mention ruined reputation) should carry the harshest punishment for the perps. I shudder to think how this will be used in the Trump administration.

Wondering if your state atty general can help with this and along with your state legislature, catch this felon. Also, I think you'll have to go after that information yourself, with the help of a lawyer, under FOIA. Don't wait for the SSA to do anything on your behalf; they won't. Their workers are victims of the same system as we are.

Agree with all others who have had the nightmare of trying to effect anything with the SSA. They beat you down and leave you bloody on the tarmac or tracks to die, hopefully quickly, as you get run over by the plane, train, or bus under which they threw you. Seems that seniors are total throwaway people now, especially if they dissent. What a cruel state of affairs. Let us know how to help!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 6:39:34 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


  New Content

Un-Constitutional. Violates the 5th Amendment, the Bill of Rights, guaranteeing due process. Social Security is not welfare or a gift. It is our property. We paid for it. What next, home demolition as if we are under martial law? Where is the ACLU?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:37:24 AM

Author 0
Catherine McCoy

Author 90274

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


  New Content
I am considered a dissident and my social security was recently cut off

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:03:56 AM

Author 0
Kevin Anthony Stoda

Author 5798

(Member since Apr 29, 2007)


  New Content
I will soon be 55 and hopefully soon a senior at some time. Thanks for standing up for what is right and I will do the same.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:25:40 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
You "hope" to be a senior soon?? :)

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:09:03 PM

Author 0
