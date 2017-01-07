- Advertisement -

Any Doubt is Erased, US Foreign Nations Relations and Intel Community Purged!



The Purge Election Year Logo

President-elect Donald J. Trump's transition staff has issued a blanket edict requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day. Any doubt about purging the current US Administration's foreign affairs and intel community relations around the Globe is a dead horse!

It is well known that Intel operations are operated from embassies and their staffing. Internal Intel is being purged at home and abroad and will be held accountable to the incoming President and Staff as December 23rd, a mandate with no exceptions was issued to the State Department recalling all appointed ambassadors, they must vacate their posts by Inauguration Day, January 20th.

Is there any doubt now of the insurrection of the existing criminal cabal across the globe being dismantled? It is my humble opinion that a Special Investigative Prosecutor will be assigned to look into actions taken against the incoming President, his Administration and the American people.

This is the war we wanted not the one the neocons and the MIC wanted but the one of purge of unwanted endless wars of murder for profit and their creators. Has Hillary's "If Trump is elected we all go to jail" coming to fruition?

The war parties are screaming that many of Trump's Senate-confirmed envoys will not be confirmed in time and the posts could be vacant for months. There is no grace period on this directive. Trump appears to be grabbing the bull by the balls, forget the horns and possibly circumventing any assignation attempt/s or other shenanigans from the ousted regime.

Trump is cleaning house fast. Many of the ambassadors are long time diplomats and lifelong politicians as well as heavy donors of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Trump leaves no doubt he wants them gone yesterday!

A senior Trump transition official said "there was no ill will in the move, describing it as a simple matter of ensuring that Mr. Obama's overseas appointees leave the government on schedule, just as thousands of political aides at the White House and in federal agencies must do". The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about internal deliberations, said "the ambassadors should not be surprised about being held to a hard end date, this is what a businessman does as president" he makes the trains run on time".

As Terresa Monroe-Hamilton of the Right Wing News reported:

YOU'RE FIRED! Trump pink slips these MAJOR Obama appointments!

"Trump is shaking up every aspect of the government it would seem and these people just got a rude wake-up call. Opponents are saying this will signal an abrupt change in US policy internationally. Good. The State Department informed all politically appointed ambassadors in a letter the day after the election that they were to submit letters of resignation effective Jan. 20th. It instructed those who wanted to seek extensions to submit formal requests explaining their justifications. And I would bet none of those so-called justifications will be approved. There is a new sheriff in town and he's coming in taking names and kicking butt. Diplomats just got the memo in the form of a pink slip."