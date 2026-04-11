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we wanted to help but we were afraid

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Gary Lindorff
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Two years ago there was a storm here and they closed the beaches for a couple days. I made my way past the warning sign and walked along my favorite beach completely alone, walking south with the waves to my left, all froth and foam and chaotic thunder. After about a quarter of a mile I spotted something dark being tumbled by the waves, in a mean teasing way, they were pushing whatever it was it out of reach of the chaos only to snatch it back and roll it under a curler. As I closed the distance between myself and the object, I saw that it was a large bird. I removed my shoes, tossing them high up on the beach only then noticing an old couple seated in beach chairs dressed for the weather, watching me. I waded toward the bird, seeing my effort as a kind of extrication from a cunning trap, feeling a little like the bird (alive or dead) was being used as bate for the larger prize -- me. But I was weirdly confident and optimistic. I used to take chances when I was younger and was usually successful. It was that younger me that seemed to take charge. Most of me assumed the bird was dead but a small part of me knew it wasn't. Stepping toward the chaos went against all my middle-age-and-older conditioning, but again, some younger heroic part of me took over, aligning with the 73-year-old but less heroic experienced me. I knew I could do it with just a little luck. But the timing for snatching the bird from the next breaker was hit or miss. It was only after I had it that I realized it was a small heron with a very sharp bill which (once the bird's body was securely under my arm like a bagpipe), it was using like a knife to hurt me. (I guess I was lucky it didn't go for my eyes.) I experienced two painful jabs as I turned for the beach before using my right hand to hold its bill shut. I remember feeling elated that it was alive enough to defend itself. As I continued striding back from the surf, there was the old couple to greet and praise me. One of them said, "We wanted to help but we were afraid."

I delivered the heron, wrapped securely in a towel donated by the couple, to a bird rehab facility. That was two years ago, but every time I walk along a stormy surf I relive it. And whenever I do, I hear the words of that well-meaning couple -- "We wanted to help, but we were afraid."

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Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

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