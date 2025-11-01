my feminine ideal (poem)



Califia

. This poem first appeared in Jerry Jazz poetry magazine on October 31, 2025.



my feminine ideal

is a Black woman, carefree, free to care,

with all the right grace notes, bundle of strength,

Amazonian, sexual, and queer

in all the senses, in all the tenses

(Queen)

that quiver and shiver and shine --

shimmer like Sun Ras percussion and sax

Mbungi Ubuntu the stars align

in all the senses, in all the tenses

(Queen)

Califia, sororadelphia,

full length and depth of the sea, caliphate

of fecund drum beats, reeds of Dionysia

wise as Apollo, Black as Otello

closed eyes, I picture Angela Davis

coming into Plato's Cave to save us

Read the 1864 Atlantic article, "The Queen of California ": click here

Listen to the 1966 recording of Sun Ra and His Myth Science Arkestra perform his composition When Angels Speak of Love [Virtual Label LLC]