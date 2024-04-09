interesting anecdote on healing my psychic / dream body (how that works)

First of all, in my background and experience we have 5 bodies: 1) Psychic (dream) body 2) emotional body 3) light body (chakras) 4) karmic body 5) physical body

Last night my thumb was hurting due to a slight infection under the nail. sharp throbbing. I lay awake in and out of dreams, straddling, but mostly awake, protecting my thumb, wondering whether to get up when I decided to ask for help from spirit. I fell asleep talking to spirit and I dreamed I was soaking my thumb in spalanthes* extract (which I actually brought with me but haven't used yet). In the dream I had poured the extract into a small bowl and was soaking the top of my thumb. When I woke the pain had not gone away but had diminished significantly. So, I think what happened here was I tended to my psychic / dream body and that resulted in eliminating one layer of my distress, the psychosomatic layer, so my psychic/dream body was no longer in distress.

Other layers to work on could be the karmic body layer, the emotional-body, the energetic / light body layer etc depending on the injury or condition. For an infected fingernail, the only bodies that might be affected (initially) are the psychic and the physical bodies. On the other hand, I can see how, if the infection spread and I had to go to the ER and be put on antibiotics, my emotional body would be affected, and maybe my chakras, such as my 2nd and 3rd chakras which have to do with feeling centered and in control of my destiny.

I wanted to use myself as an example for how these bodies are affected by our choices relative to how we approach healing.

Chronic health issues often affect all of our bodies, which is why we always need help with the healing of chronic conditions, not just allopathic treatments.

* natural antibiotic: The extract derived from the flowers of Spilanthes acmella, known as Spilanthes Acmella Flower Extract, possesses the ability to inhibit the growth of micro-organisms on the skin and counteract their proliferation. (very effective with cold sores)