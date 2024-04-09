 
Login/Register Login | Register
240 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 11 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 4/9/24

interesting anecdote on healing my psychic / dream body (how that works)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

First of all, in my background and experience we have 5 bodies: 1) Psychic (dream) body 2) emotional body 3) light body (chakras) 4) karmic body 5) physical body

Last night my thumb was hurting due to a slight infection under the nail. sharp throbbing. I lay awake in and out of dreams, straddling, but mostly awake, protecting my thumb, wondering whether to get up when I decided to ask for help from spirit. I fell asleep talking to spirit and I dreamed I was soaking my thumb in spalanthes* extract (which I actually brought with me but haven't used yet). In the dream I had poured the extract into a small bowl and was soaking the top of my thumb. When I woke the pain had not gone away but had diminished significantly. So, I think what happened here was I tended to my psychic / dream body and that resulted in eliminating one layer of my distress, the psychosomatic layer, so my psychic/dream body was no longer in distress.

Other layers to work on could be the karmic body layer, the emotional-body, the energetic / light body layer etc depending on the injury or condition. For an infected fingernail, the only bodies that might be affected (initially) are the psychic and the physical bodies. On the other hand, I can see how, if the infection spread and I had to go to the ER and be put on antibiotics, my emotional body would be affected, and maybe my chakras, such as my 2nd and 3rd chakras which have to do with feeling centered and in control of my destiny.

I wanted to use myself as an example for how these bodies are affected by our choices relative to how we approach healing.

Chronic health issues often affect all of our bodies, which is why we always need help with the healing of chronic conditions, not just allopathic treatments.

................

* natural antibiotic: The extract derived from the flowers of Spilanthes acmella, known as Spilanthes Acmella Flower Extract, possesses the ability to inhibit the growth of micro-organisms on the skin and counteract their proliferation. (very effective with cold sores)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Healing; Health, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Waking from the dream of causality

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend