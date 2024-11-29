 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/29/24

how do you find the words & more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
Peter Barus
Dear friend: Please read, act, and share

We have little sleep and we think of the ongoing genocide and what we can say or do to make a difference while traveling for Palestine. Words fail us. But we are honored to be with dedicated activists everywhere we go for hospitality, support, love, and knowledge exchange. Please help publicize the rest of the program in Ireland and then the US. The tour, while stressful helps us to meet people and give tailored talks to suit audience (University students, Churches, Rotary club members., environmental groups, museums, scientists etc) to be able to gain long term partnership and support for a) Palestine, b) (secondary) to our institute (palestinenature.org see this short video.)

In my talks, I explain that the whole planet needs decolonization, not just Palestine. That is because the colonizer mentality and actions are against biological and human diversity, against sustainability, against peace. I argue that the path engaged by imperialists, colonizers, and their lackeys are leading us to a cataclysmic end (by either climate collapse or nuclear war or both). The US is funding more weapons to Israel to continue genocide, ecocide, medicide, scholasticide, and verriticide (killing the truth). We must not rest until we end racism and apartheid and colonialism (globally). Those with greed getting rich off of our misery cannot be allowed to destroy humanity!

New Publication Allombert, Ch. And MB Qumsiyeh. Israel designation of "Nature Reserves": A tool of colonization. International Review of Contemporary Law 6(4):9-14.

Dr. Tanya STRUGGLES TO DESCRIBE WHAT SHE WITNESSED as a medical doctor in Gaza.

Poet Mosab Anu Toha, concludes this post 'Whereas the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for criminals Netanyahu and Gallant and also for Deif, leader who was presumably killed months ago, the USA vetoes a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution. We know more than ever who is the enemy of humanity.'

A picture of farming in Gaza.

Gaza food production decimated.

Forensic architecture on systematic destruction.

Loot: How Israel stole Palestinian property.

Poisoning Gaza soil.

As the genocide continues using US weapons, the US will replenish supplies of genocidal weapons to the Zionist regime. (Taxpayers foot the bill).

UK actions.

(Poignant) Francesca Albanese and Eyal Weizman

Onward Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
