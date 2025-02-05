 
Life Arts    H3'ed 2/5/25

grief poem

In Series: My Poetry
long/short antidissedtotalitarianism

fuckin guy's like his own pandemic, and fast-spreading

thinks migrants at the border are his NY rental tenants


(Image by JH)   Details   DMCA

carpetbaggers. thieves of all ilks, yucks

yikes, technocrats on yachts 100 yards long

naked waitrons, Roman themes, naked emperors

fat fucks snorkel porkling in the smorgasbord trough


(Image by JH)   Details   DMCA

Now, I don't know what we'll do

I offered to go all Mark Chapman on his ass

throw the book at him, rye catcher, rye

but I'm more a Portnoy's Complaint kind of guy

whackadackydoodleallday, I say


(Image by JH)   Details   DMCA


(Image by JH)   Details   DMCA

that's that


John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Tell A Friend