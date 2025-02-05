grief poem



'DJ: King Fool'

long/short antidissedtotalitarianism

fuckin guy's like his own pandemic, and fast-spreading

thinks migrants at the border are his NY rental tenants



carpetbaggers. thieves of all ilks, yucks

yikes, technocrats on yachts 100 yards long

naked waitrons, Roman themes, naked emperors

fat fucks snorkel porkling in the smorgasbord trough



Now, I don't know what we'll do

I offered to go all Mark Chapman on his ass

throw the book at him, rye catcher, rye

but I'm more a Portnoy's Complaint kind of guy

whackadackydoodleallday, I say



that's that



