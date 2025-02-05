grief poem

long/short antidissedtotalitarianism
fuckin guy's like his own pandemic, and fast-spreading
thinks migrants at the border are his NY rental tenants
carpetbaggers. thieves of all ilks, yucks
yikes, technocrats on yachts 100 yards long
naked waitrons, Roman themes, naked emperors
fat fucks snorkel porkling in the smorgasbord trough
Now, I don't know what we'll do
I offered to go all Mark Chapman on his ass
throw the book at him, rye catcher, rye
but I'm more a Portnoy's Complaint kind of guy
whackadackydoodleallday, I say
that's that