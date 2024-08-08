contemplation on life -- four poems

Dear all

I slept barely three hours last night so I worked, took a vigorous walk, and contemplated life. I force myself to watch the horrors of the genocide and destruction around us...my nightmares seem small compared to reality. I touch base with friends in the Gaza strip where they are herded like cattle from one place to another to be bombed to reduce their population and finish off the Palestinian question, a final solution to make the land devoid of its indigenous people. All with support of western governments under the boot of Zionism. In my walk I also reflected on how difficult it is to build our oasis of hope (see palestinenature.org) in the middle of this mayhem and stressed for resources (funding and people). I also reflected on people (those active, those colluding, those humane....). I also worked on my latest book of reflections on activism and decided to sprinkle in it some of my earlier poems. Here are four selected poems I had written many years ago.

Contemplation 11/11/04

thoughts of life and death

past, present, and yet to be

somehow, somewhere, sometime

yearning to understand

the eternal questions

looking to touch the mind of God

so distant

so powerful

so amazing

but hidden within each of us

perhaps all the secrets of life

are there to see

in a handshake

in a smile

in a child's eye

in a single cell

or in a kiss

Purpose

(4/20/05) We can help without interfering

In the fate unfolding

Not to fashion a destiny

neither to act in enmity

But to enjoy and aid

nature's evolving cascade

not to breach

neither to beseech

to act without destroying

to build without obstructing

Looking inward is key

to future living free

aid the natural blooming

of life's miracles growing

and unfoldig a better future

for every living creature

O Palestine

7/15/05 (Published in Human Liberation (Nakba 48) Vol 1, No 1, Sept 2005)

Published also in French at ISM France



Your sisters stayed in their palaces

With golden chains and shameless lies

Some grinned and aided criminals...

Others chose to veil their eyes

Some justify rape and expulsions

Others prayed to their silent gods.



When you thought they had their fills

In that dry June of decays,

They climbed over the hills

To finish the ghastly deeds



Sickening became the violations

Dark masses on your strong arms

arms that gently lifted orphans

Armenian, Circasian, Hebrew and Druze

Fractures on your white breasts

That gave milk to hungry babies

Bruises on your gentle fingers

That wiped the tears from so many eyes

Your sad eyes bear their marks

on a kind face that gave millions hopes



Maddening deafening sounds

Of violent bloody rapes

Of countless lengthy reports

Of motions, plans, and resolutions

that sacrificed justice and truths

at the altar of greedy egos



Where goes the hope of children dreams?

In awakening consciences?

In olive trees or returning cactuses?

In time, distance, or struggles?

In awakening heart deep in majestic mountains?

Beating beneath silent deserts?

occationally erupting indifadas?

1920..29..36..56..87...2000...



The lost men hopelesly lust for power crums

endlessly argue about keys

While she struggles to break the doors

And tear down the suffocating walls

Clans and Tribes follow mirages

and weaklings imagine strength in lies



But in the end no one denies

Your ancient spirit survives

To help heal all bruises

yours and ours

When the sun again shines

O Palestine

Of Palestine

4/19/06

When I die, bury my ashes in my town

Joining my memory with that of beloved soil

that gave us life, education, and love

In Palestine

Under the uncompromising sun and the sky

that tells no lies

In Palestine

Where we learned to plough rocky soils

and dance the dabka

sway to the magic of nai and oud

Fairuz an Um Kulthum

mothers' tender words inseparable from a meal

zait and Zaatar

In Palestine

where we we worshipped in mosque, church, and olive groves

where we learned to live together everyday

even when not knowing it would be our last day

In Palestine

where We hated the occupation, the land confiscation, the US funded army

where we mourned friends lost

where we resisted by staying, living, and loving

and when we could not stay, we stayed connected

with all that was good and worthy of our love

Of Palestine

where we got to school dodging

bullets, checkpoints, walls

"Keef al-ma7soom alyoum"

In the refugee camps..the loneliness of the ghorba

we still married, had children, laughed, cried, lived, and loved

we taught our children to kick the ball, to say Ahlan wa Sahlan,

and to believe that

Our ashes join a million million spirits

of ancestors who lived and loved

and children who live and love

we still teach them

"like 20 impossibles"

We shall return

To Palestine

and our children will live in freedom

In Palestine



Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French