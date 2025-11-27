Zimbabwe and Cambodia getting return on investment by addressing AMR

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS



Prevent AMR

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



Right to health is a fundamental human right. There is no doubt that everyone - without any exception or exclusion - should be able to live healthily in a rights-based manner - everywhere. Along with ensuring high to health is a reality for all, it is also important to recognise health financing as a smart investment.

One important example is how one of the top threats to global health and food safety and security have been addressed in the past few years. We are referring to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) or drug resistance, which is fuelled by misuse and overuse of medicines. Because of AMR, disease-causing bacteria, virii, fungi and/or parasite become resistant to the medicine (due to inappropriate use of medicine) - and therefore, these medicines become ineffective.

Misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines is rampant in human health, animal health and livestock, food and agriculture - and also polluting our environment.

So, to address AMR, we need a multi-sectoral response that prevents it in all the sectors where inappropriate use of medicines is happening.

That is why, global agencies on these sectors, the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) joined hands - now known as Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).