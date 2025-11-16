 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Zelensky's days as Ukraine's leader could be numbered

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dave Lefcourt
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Ukraine's anti-corruption reforms 'bringing results' says analyst as energy scandal grows | DW News Ukraine's energy and justice ministers have resigned, after being named in a corruption investigation into the energy sector - and ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DW News)   Details   DMCA

Ukraine's leader Vladimir Zelensky in the midst of a corruption scandal exposed by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau

There's been a corruption scandal exposed by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). It's so explosive it could imperil the very reign of the country's leader Vladimir Zelensky.

A British newspaper "The Spectator" reported the scandal "could bring down Zelensky".

What is noteworthy in July Zelensky tried to take away NABU's independence. He was forced to backtrack after being sharply criticized by his EU backers.

This behavior by Zelensky revealed his blatant attempt to shield his inner circle of people from scrutiny.

NABU was established after the 2014 coup in Kiev. It's primary purpose is preventing embezzlement of foreign aid by the post coup government of Ukraine.

The NABU investigation lasted for over a year where bags of cash was seized, with kickbacks discovered in the scheme were worth some $100 million dollars.

Timor Mindich, the suspected ringleader of the scheme-and a close personal associate and business partner of Zelensky, has been at the center of the NABU investigation. He apparently was tipped off and fled the country before being apprehended.

A number of Mindich's close associates have been arrested as part of the investigation.

As for Zelensky's term as President of Ukraine that ended in May 2024. He's continued as the nation's leader by him establishing martial law in the country, which according to Ukraine's constitution no new elections for president can be held while the country is under martial law.

Zelensky's primary backers in the EU are so Russo-phobic they've continued to accept him as Ukraine's leader because he's willing to fight a war against Russia.

However with Trump back in the White House and typical of him US support for Zelensky has wavered from continuing to arm Ukraine or a complete halting of those deliveries. This came about after Trump, Vice President Vance and Zelensky met in the Oval Office in February.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): Anti-corruption; Leader; Scandal; Ukraine, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend