Ukraine's leader Vladimir Zelensky in the midst of a corruption scandal exposed by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau

There's been a corruption scandal exposed by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). It's so explosive it could imperil the very reign of the country's leader Vladimir Zelensky.

A British newspaper "The Spectator" reported the scandal "could bring down Zelensky".

What is noteworthy in July Zelensky tried to take away NABU's independence. He was forced to backtrack after being sharply criticized by his EU backers.

This behavior by Zelensky revealed his blatant attempt to shield his inner circle of people from scrutiny.

NABU was established after the 2014 coup in Kiev. It's primary purpose is preventing embezzlement of foreign aid by the post coup government of Ukraine.

The NABU investigation lasted for over a year where bags of cash was seized, with kickbacks discovered in the scheme were worth some $100 million dollars.

Timor Mindich, the suspected ringleader of the scheme-and a close personal associate and business partner of Zelensky, has been at the center of the NABU investigation. He apparently was tipped off and fled the country before being apprehended.

A number of Mindich's close associates have been arrested as part of the investigation.

As for Zelensky's term as President of Ukraine that ended in May 2024. He's continued as the nation's leader by him establishing martial law in the country, which according to Ukraine's constitution no new elections for president can be held while the country is under martial law.

Zelensky's primary backers in the EU are so Russo-phobic they've continued to accept him as Ukraine's leader because he's willing to fight a war against Russia.

However with Trump back in the White House and typical of him US support for Zelensky has wavered from continuing to arm Ukraine or a complete halting of those deliveries. This came about after Trump, Vice President Vance and Zelensky met in the Oval Office in February.

