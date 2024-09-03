 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/3/24

Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman (REVIEW ESSAY)

(Page 1 of 3 pages)

Thomas Farrell
Season One of Wonder Woman signed by Lynda Carter
Season One of Wonder Woman signed by Lynda Carter
(Image by Castles, Capes & Clones from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 3, 2024: The beautiful young 5'9" tall Lynda Carter (born in 1951), with measurements of 37-27-37, and weighing 122 lbs., and with beautiful eyes, played Wonder Woman/ Diana Prince on the Wonder Woman television series (1976-1979; for a total of 60 episodes). Season 1 was set in the 1940s, during World War II; seasons 2 and 3 were set in the 1970s. Seasons 2 and 3 were titled The New Adventures of Wonder Woman. However, for my purposes in this essay, I am going to refer to all three season of the television series as Wonder Woman.

In her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume, which nicely fits her spectacularly beautiful body -- with the cleavage between her nice big breasts showing on her chest, with the snappy tight-fitting "satin tights" of her costume (as the catchy theme song describes them), and with her attractive long legs -- like a woman's one-piece bathing suit.

(The theme song of the Wonder Woman television series has catchy lyrics about her and a wonderful undulating rhythm. I love to hear the undulating rhythm of the theme song each time it is played in an episode.)

Frankly, I am not surprised that the beautiful young Lynda Carter won the Miss World USA title in 1972, the year in which she turned 21. If the contest included a bathing suit contest, I am sure that Lynda Carter looked stunning in a bathing suit. She has a spectacularly beautiful body! And a swimming suit would allow her to show off her spectacularly beautiful body.

Thanks to the beauty of young Lynda Carter 's body in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume, and thanks also to her beautiful eyes as both Wonder Woman and Diana Prince, Wonder Woman is a household name!

Has there ever been another series on network television in which the starring beautiful young woman ran around in a wonderfully revealing woman's one-piece bathing suit showing off her spectacularly beautiful body?

Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman is a wholesome sex goddess. No, she does not have sexual intercourse in any of the 60 episodes - that is why I characterize her as a wholesome sex goddess.

She is a wholesome sex goddess in all 60 episodes because in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume, she boldly reveals the beauty of her sexy young body. I characterize her as a goddess because her bold way of revealing the beauty of her young body on network television evokes resonances with the collective unconscious in our psyches - as do the various goddesses we meet in the Homeric epics The Iliad and The Odyssey.

The collective unconscious in our psyches is the home of the archetypes that influence our psychological lives in various ways. In the present essay, I will draw on the American Jungian psychotherapist and theorist Robert Moore's work on the four masculine archetypes of maturity in our psyches to suggest that there are also four corresponding feminine archetypes of maturity in our psyches. I will also discuss how young Lynda Carter's portrayal of Wonder Woman as a wholesome sex goddess can be analyzed in terms of the various feminine archetypes of maturity in our human psyches.

In any event, the bold wholesome sex goddess Wonder Woman as portrayed by Lynda Carter in the television series is a national treasure!

And the Wonder Woman television series (1976-1979), starring the beautiful young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman, is a national treasure!

The DVD version of the Wonder Woman television series (2007) makes this national treasure conveniently available for home viewing.

Incidentally, Wikipedia has a lengthy entry about the comic book featuring Wonder Woman:

Click Here

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD).
 

Tell A Friend