You see what you see.

I cannot tell you what to see.

You are not easy to see.

Do you think this is a game?

(You with your cobbled face

And mud on your feet.)

You are not mine to see.

But you must not buy it

When someone says

I see you as is.

Or they want to see your ID?

(There are worse problems

Than losing your wallet.)

There are all-seeing eyes in the cloud

That can pick us out of a thousand faces

From a thousand feet away.

Therefore this is not a game.

We actually see from inside out.

(That's a power.)

Don't doubt what I am saying.

I want you to be able to go home.

But you have to cross this muddy bourn.

Just say what you see

When you see someone,

Starting with yourself.

Say it to yourself.

Are you not somebody?

Say it to yourself.

I see somebody. It is me.

Start with whether you are wearing a hat or not.

See what your eyes are saying.

See your eyes seeing you.

See how your eyes are watching you?

If this is easy for you

Then take this pole from me

And get yourself across the muddy river.

There are lots of people clambering

To cross on this leaky boat.

And I am tired.