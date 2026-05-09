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You Think Trump Started This Mess? The Rot Was Here Long Before

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Michael Chavers
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A country where billionaires buy influence, voters lose faith, and democracy runs on fumes.
A country where billionaires buy influence, voters lose faith, and democracy runs on fumes.
(Image by Michael Lee Chavers)   Details   DMCA

You think this corruption crap started with The Orange Don at Mar-a-Lago? That's just the latest circus act, people. The real show's been running since before you were born.

This country is coin-operated, my friend-- like a filthy old vending machine that's been kicked so many times it doesn't even pretend to give you your candy bar anymore. You slide the green in, and out pops a favor. Or a loophole. Or a tax break. Depends on how many zeroes you're packing in that wallet. And don't start with that 'red vs. blue' gospel. This is a bipartisan buffet of nonsense. Secret money, corporate money, billionaire money-- it's the whole menu, and you're the one washing the dishes.

Citizens United? That was the Supreme Court standing up and saying, "You know what this democracy needs? More rich people screaming in our ears." So now, Congress doesn't hear a word you say. Why would they? You aren't the one signing the checks. Their donors are. You're just background noise. You're the hum of the refrigerator!

And the consequences? They're everywhere. Insurance companies can tell you "no" on a surgery that would save your life, and they'll do it with a smile because the system says it's fine. Tech companies follow you around like a clingy ex, tracking every click, every swipe, every "Big-Mac" you search for at 2 A.M., selling it to whoever's got the cash. Meanwhile, the ultra-rich get tax cuts so big they need a forklift to move them, and you're standing there wondering why ground beef cost so much.

Underneath it all is this lazy, cynical sludge in Congress-- a bunch of political puppets running on autopilot, reciting poll-tested lines like some broken-down animatronics at a theme park. No principles. No purpose. Just the next election dangling like a carrot on a stick.

And on to that rotting compost heap wanders The Don with a Big Mac in one hand, and a bag full of Bezos/Musk money in the other who didn't fix the machine-- he just learned how to squeeze the thing until it screamed. Because when the whole machine is built on greed, the only skill you need is knowing which levers to pull and exactly how much you can get away with before the whole house of cards comes tumbling down.

"Listen up! We got thirty-three percent of folks out here sitting on their collective asses because they think their vote don't mean a damn thing. Then you got another thirty-three percent swallowing every lie they're fed-- some because they're naive, and some because they're just plain evil.

Now, look at us. We're that last thirty-three percent who believe this government was built to serve the people who actually work for a living. It is our job-- our righteous duty-- to get those sofa-sitting futhermuckers... excuse me, those uninspired people off their couches! We gotta make 'em see that we are taking our power back from that one percent of billionaires buying up our democracy like it's a clearance sale. Because right now? We got the best damn government money can buy, and I'm sick of it!"

If you can donate and support OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective
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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Corporate Corruption Crime; Corruption; Culture Of Corruption; Democracy; Government Corruption; Judicial Corruption; Judiciary Corruption-Crime; United States Corruption, Add Tags

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