You Say America's Been Humiliated?

Gaudy Lights
(Image by matt.walter) Details DMCA
Don't know what to tell you, I just saw the news:
America lost when Iran turned the screws,
Yes, lost! And worse, it's brought humiliation,
Brought shame and anger and sundry tarnation.
Some pundits say it's the worst defeat yet:
Heads hung, heads rolled, our July Fourth upset.
.
Well, I run a shop, and I'm busy as hell,
But I asked around wide, got out of my shell.
Humiliation? Sorry, none I could see,
Just people mad 'bout the price of gasolee',
And now things seem to be getting back to norm':
Back to the calm we had before the big storm.
.
Much ado 'bout nothin', is my own perception:
Backstabbing and trash-talk of Beltway conception,
And then there's the media that paints it all black,
When really it's a hiccup, a minor setback.
"Humiliation" means a people's embarrassed,
Caught with their pants down and their backside barest.
.
Here's four great examples of just what I mean,
When events did the national honor demean.
Like when Reagan in front of the Pope fell asleep,
Or when Janet Jackson allowed a Super Bowl peep,
Or when in basketball the Russkies took gold,
Or when La La Land won an Oscar untold.
.
But this six-week spat, with scarcely a guy killed?
You're saying the national honor got grilled?
Iran closed the Strait, sure, as desperate guys do,
'Cause they can't fight clean or properly sue,
Yet it's a small quill in the national plume,
Which shames all less than the Reflecting Pool bloom.