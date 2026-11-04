You Might Want to Pay Attention to Marshall Soules' New 2026 Book Play Attention (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 2, 2026: In 2025, Connected Editions published Dr. Tom Cooper’s 659-page book titled Wisdom Weavers: The Lives and Thought of Harold Innis and Marshall McLuhan – both famous faculty members at the University of Toronto.

I wrote about Dr. Tom Cooper’s 2025 book in my OEN article titled “Tom Cooper on Harold Innis (1894-1952) and Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980)” (dated May 24, 2025; viewed 1,595 times as of November 2, 2026):

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Marshall McLuhan was one of the most widely known academics in the twentieth century – and one of the most controversial.

In Dr. Tom Cooper’s “Bibliography” 2025 book (pp. 587-658), he lists bibliographic items for both Harold Innis and Marshall McLuhan.

Now, in 2026, Connected Editions has just published Dr. Marshall Soules’ new 625-page 2026 book Play Attention.

In it, he frequently refers to Johan Huzinga’s book Homo Ludens: A Study of the Play Element in Culture (pp. 1, 2, 15, 37, 46, 50, 51, 54, 56, 57, 57-58, 58, 59, 60, 60-61, 61-62, 62, 64-65, 95-96, 102-103, 108, 178, and 253).

Now, in the American Jesuit scholar Walter J. Ong’s 1967 book In the Human Grain: Further Explorations of Contemporary Culture (Macmillan), he refers to Johan Huizinga’s Homo Ludens (pp. 45 and 143).

In Ong’s other 1967 book The Presence of the Word: Some Prolegomena for Cultural and Religious History (Yale University Press), the published version of Ong’s 1964 Terry Lectures at Yale University, he also refers to Johan Huizinga’s Homo Ludens (pp. 31 and 201).

In volume one of Ong’s Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1992a, p. 102), Ong once again refers to Johan Huizinga’s Homo Ludens.

In short, Johan Huizinga’s book Homo Ludens: A Study of the Play Element in Culture is a classic.

Now, in more than 220 OEN articles over the years, I have discussed the work of the American Jesuit scholar Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; PhD in English, Harvard University, 1955) of Saint Louis University, where I took five courses from him.

In 1967, Father Ong wrote the “Preface” in the German Jesuit Hugo Rahner’s short book Man at Play, translated by Brian Battershaw and Edward Quinn (Herder and Herder, pp. ix-xiv). It is reprinted in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 345-348).

In Ong’s 1981 book Fighting for Life: Contest, Sexuality [Gender], and Consciousness (Cornell University Press), the published version of Ong’s 1979 Messenger Lectures at Cornell University, Ong also refers to Johan Huizinga’s book Homo Ludens: A Study of the Play Element in Culture (pp. 18, 25, 33, 44-45, 133, and 170).

In Marshall Soules’ “References” in his new 2026 book (pp. 514-555), he lists ten works by Marshall McLuhan (pp. 535-536) – none of which I list in the “Bibliography of my award-winning book.

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