Yo-Yo Ma: Bach at Notre Dame

Yo-Yo Ma performed Bach's iconic prelude from the Cello Suite No.1 at the celebration of the reopening of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral, considered one of the most beautiful pieces of classical music ever written:

I was so moved to witness the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris. It's an example of what the combined generosity, skill, and will of a people can accomplish, of humans choosing collaboration and creativity instead of division and destruction. I'm reminded that we always have that choice, that it's a choice that has been with us since the beginning, a fundamental paradox of the human experiment.