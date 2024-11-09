Yet another prediction of Dr Rakesh Kumar proves to be true

Dr Rakesh Kumar's Predictions Prove right again!

Donald Trump elected 47th U.S. President.

-November 6th, 2024

Dear Friends,

Yet another amazing prediction from Dr. Rakesh Kumar (PhD) proved to be so accurate and true! Donald Trump is now elected 47th President of the United States of America, winning both the Electoral and Popular votes.

Although many media outlets, economists, politicians and experts including Allan Lichtman, the historian who had never been wrong since 1984, were first predicting Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris to win. But they were all proven wrong. You may read his predictions made much earlier on may newsletters earlier:

click here

click here