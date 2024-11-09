 
Yet another prediction of Dr Rakesh Kumar proves to be true

DR RAKESH KUMAR
Dr Rakesh Kumar's Predictions Prove right again!

Donald Trump elected 47th U.S. President.

-November 6th, 2024

Dear Friends,

Yet another amazing prediction from Dr. Rakesh Kumar (PhD) proved to be so accurate and true! Donald Trump is now elected 47th President of the United States of America, winning both the Electoral and Popular votes.

Although many media outlets, economists, politicians and experts including Allan Lichtman, the historian who had never been wrong since 1984, were first predicting Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris to win. But they were all proven wrong. You may read his predictions made much earlier on may newsletters earlier:

Dr. Rakesh Kumar (PHD) is a doctor of Vedic Sciences. He is the founder and chairman of a non-profit spiritual organization called "ISHWAR". Dr. Kumar is a renowned Vedic Astrologer, with more than 30 years experience.
 

DR RAKESH KUMAR

Dr Rakesh Kumars predictions about the U.S presidential election proves right once again. These predictions are based on his reading as per Vedic Astrology, the most ancient spiritual predictive science of India, which is based on the planets.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024 at 3:20:55 PM

Blair Gelbond

It would be wise if we also looked into HAARP.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024 at 4:43:48 PM

