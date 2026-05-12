 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Wrestling with the Pig: Pope Leo's Dangerous Pivot from Souls to Sociology

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

parameswara reddy
Follow Me on Twitter     Message parameswara reddy

Wrestling with the Pig: Pope Leo's Dangerous Pivot from Souls to Sociology

From the Africa tour to the Trump feud, the American Pope is abandoning traditional neutrality for the "Anxiety Tax" of partisan politics

By Meda Parameswara Reddy, Ph.D.

It's April 2026, and we're stuck watching a diplomatic car wreck. A Pope born in America, Leo XIV, is in a public, bitter brawl with a twice-elected U.S. President. Popes are supposed to be the "moral conscience" of the world. Instead, fresh off an Africa tour where he traded jabs with Donald Trump, we have a personal feud played out in the headlines.

I'm a scientist. Thirty U.S. patents. I spent my life studying structural systems. In chemistry or civilization, stability depends on boundaries. If a part of your system starts operating outside its jurisdiction, it's not helpful "input" anymore. It's just noise. It threatens a systemic collapse. By jumping into the partisan mud, Pope Leo isn't just picking a fight-- he's breaching the institutional hull of the Church.

The Great Reorientation: From Souls to Sociology Just this week, on his flight back from Africa, Leo signaled a massive shift in the Church's "Hierarchy of Concerns." He told reporters that the Church should prioritize "justice and equality" over its traditional focus on sexual ethics.

As a scientist, I see this as a textbook case of Mission Creep. By de-emphasizing the very moral doctrines that define the Church's unique "brand," Leo is effectively turning the Vatican into a secular NGO with a cross on top. If the Church's primary focus is now "equality-- "a variable already managed by every government on earth-- then what unique value does the Papacy provide? When you stand on the same political battlefield as a President, you lose the "higher moral ground." You're just another player in the dirt.

Ballots vs. Benedictions There's a massive ego clash here over who actually has a mandate. President Trump has a secular one. The American people gave it to him. Twice. It's sovereign. It's about national security. Pope Leo has a spiritual mandate. Global. Religious.

In any sound structure, these things exist in different planes. They shouldn't collide. When the Pope starts trashing specific military moves-- like the 2026 Iran intervention-- he's not "offering guidance." He's trying to veto a democratic choice made by a sovereign public. It's dangerous. You have a religious leader, elected by nobody in this country, trying to undermine a leader who was. Since when does a clerical decree override a national ballot?

The "Hotline to God" Fallacy The Pope seems to think he has a "Hotline to God" on geopolitical strategy. He's the authority on Church doctrine. Fine. But applying morality to international relations? That requires data. Complex variables.

The Pope calls the Iran action "unacceptable." As a scientist, I know a conclusion is only as good as your data set. A President has the security briefings. He's looking at nuclear proliferation risks. He's responsible for millions of lives. If a hostile regime is a heartbeat away from a catastrophic weapon, you nip it in the bud. That's not "unprovoked aggression." It's a defensive catalyst. It prevents a runaway reaction. The Pope doesn't have the data. He doesn't have the responsibility for the fallout. He's making a moral judgment in a vacuum.

Tradition Tossed Aside Historically, Popes stayed neutral to keep their seat at the table. Pius XII was extremely careful during WWII. He knew if he turned the Church into a partisan megaphone, he'd lose the ability to negotiate behind the scenes. He kept his "systemic position" to save lives.

Leo XIV is throwing that tradition away. His familiarity with U.S. politics has made his Papacy weirdly personal. When a Pope settles scores, the Holy See stops being a sacred institution. It becomes just another noisy NGO. Once that boundary between the sacred and the secular is gone, it's gone. The influence vanishes.

The Pig and the Mud There's an old saying: "Never wrestle with a pig; you both get dirty, but the pig likes it."

Politicians thrive on conflict. It's their medium. If you attack a President, he's going to hit back. That's the job. But when the Pope enters that arena, he enters a fight he's guaranteed to lose. By calling a President "unacceptable," the Pope is basically asking for a secular punch in the mouth. When the President hits back, the Papacy gets dragged through the media mud. The "pig" of politics is having a great time. The Papacy? It's just left dirty and divided.

Nip it in the Bud Just like a leader intervenes to stop a nuclear threat, the Vatican needs to intervene in its own political ego. We need a Pope who stands above the noise. Not one who tries to micro-manage the defense policies of sovereign nations.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Parameswara Reddy Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author: Meda Parameswara Reddy, Ph.D.(mpreddy54@yahoo.com), is a scientist, former R&D executive, and holder of 30 U.S. patents. He directs the Reddy Center for Critical and Integrated Thinking, where he develops structural models to analyze the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Feud; Pope Benedict; Pope Leo Xiv; Sociology; Trump; Wrestling, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Wrestling with the Pig: Pope Leo's Dangerous Pivot from Souls to Sociology

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

parameswara reddy

Become a Fan
(Member since May 4, 2026) (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

For the Papacy to be respected, it has to respect the democratic "jurisdictions" of others. The Pope's influence is only real when it's universal. When he treats a political opinion like a divine decree, he's trying to solve a global equation while ignoring reality. Leave the politics to the people who were actually chosen to navigate it. It's the only way the system stays stable.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 4:21:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend