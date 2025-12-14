Would gender-based violence end with us?

BOBBY RAMAKANT CNS



Gender equality is a Fundamental Human Right

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



"Let us pledge that gender-based violence will end with us. For how many generations and centuries will we bear the brunt of gender-based violence? We are not asking for mercy from men or boys we are asking for our right to live with equality and justice just like them. Enough is enough. Full Stop." These were the words of keynote speaker Shobha Shukla at Africa's Speak Up and Heal Summit organised by African Girls Empowerment Network to mark International Human Rights Day.

She said she has survived violence and would like to know who among the audience has not faced any kind of gender-based violence, be it emotional violence, emotional trauma, physical or sexual violence, or a guilty flush of shame when gaslighted? No hand went up - it was such a chilling moment to realise how highly prevalent gender-based violence could be.

"The Question is, why is violence against women and girls so normalised? Why do we have to live with it?" she said. Shobha Shukla is a noted feminist and development justice advocate, and hosts SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) initiative as well as leads Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health, Gender and Development Justice (APCAT Media) and CNS.

Sadly there is hardly any change in violence against women since 2000. "As girls and women we cannot accept a pathetic annual drop of 0.2%" said Shobha. In the last 25 years, annual decline in intimate partner and sexual violence is abysmally low at 0.2%. "In other words, 99.8% - of total number of women and girls who faced violence, remained same - year after year. This is so pathetic and unacceptable."

Almost half of the countries globally have no comprehensive legislative policies and laws to address domestic violence

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).