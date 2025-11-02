 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Positive News      

World's largest TB prize illuminates Indian Molbios tech innovation reaching the unreached

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

World's largest TB prize illuminates Indian Molbios tech innovation reaching the unreached

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT CNS

World's biggest TB prize goes to Molbio Diagnostics: Announced on 29 October 2025 in Manila, Philippines
World's biggest TB prize goes to Molbio Diagnostics: Announced on 29 October 2025 in Manila, Philippines
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

World's largest prize devoted to TB, the coveted Kochon Prize, was awarded to India's Molbio Diagnostics for its technological innovation that is helping over 90 governments worldwide to reach the unreached with best of diagnostics (molecular tests). This is the third time India won Kochon Prize with previous two recipients being 2006-head of Indian government's TB programme Dr LS Chauhan, and country's apex medical research body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2017.

On 29th October 2025, the United Nation's OPS hosted Stop TB Partnership in Geneva and Korean Kochon Foundation conferred upon the prestigious Kochon Prize to Molbio's founder head Sriram Natarajan in Manila on 29th October 2025. Along with global recognition, Kochon Prize consists of a medal and a US$ 65,000, that is the largest prize globally devoted to TB.

Molbio became the first private innovator company worldwide to receive the much sought-after Kochon Prize.

It all begins with an idea!

Making highly specialised diagnostics simpler

When Molbio was founded 25 years ago (in 2000), the gold standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was only restricted to bio-safety level-3 laboratories (BSL-3) where those entering had (and still have) to wear hazmat suits with high-low air pressure controls and several other essential infection prevention and control mechanisms. Of course, stable power supply and air-conditioning and other highly specialised laboratory infrastructure were, and is, essential to run such a diagnostic facility. No surprise that PCR laboratories were confined only to a few laboratories in tertiary care hospitals or medical teaching institutions.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Health Care Benefits; Health Care Costs; Health Care Policy; Health HIV-AIDS; Health Home; Health Research; Health Respiratory Lung Breath; Healthcare; (more...) Innovation; Innovation; Technology; Tuberculosis, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Another feather in the cap of treatment as HIV prevention

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Feminist world-building: Creative energies, collective journeys

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend