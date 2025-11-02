World's largest TB prize illuminates Indian Molbios tech innovation reaching the unreached

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT CNS



World's biggest TB prize goes to Molbio Diagnostics: Announced on 29 October 2025 in Manila, Philippines

World's largest prize devoted to TB, the coveted Kochon Prize, was awarded to India's Molbio Diagnostics for its technological innovation that is helping over 90 governments worldwide to reach the unreached with best of diagnostics (molecular tests). This is the third time India won Kochon Prize with previous two recipients being 2006-head of Indian government's TB programme Dr LS Chauhan, and country's apex medical research body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2017.

On 29th October 2025, the United Nation's OPS hosted Stop TB Partnership in Geneva and Korean Kochon Foundation conferred upon the prestigious Kochon Prize to Molbio's founder head Sriram Natarajan in Manila on 29th October 2025. Along with global recognition, Kochon Prize consists of a medal and a US$ 65,000, that is the largest prize globally devoted to TB.

Molbio became the first private innovator company worldwide to receive the much sought-after Kochon Prize.

It all begins with an idea!

Making highly specialised diagnostics simpler

When Molbio was founded 25 years ago (in 2000), the gold standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was only restricted to bio-safety level-3 laboratories (BSL-3) where those entering had (and still have) to wear hazmat suits with high-low air pressure controls and several other essential infection prevention and control mechanisms. Of course, stable power supply and air-conditioning and other highly specialised laboratory infrastructure were, and is, essential to run such a diagnostic facility. No surprise that PCR laboratories were confined only to a few laboratories in tertiary care hospitals or medical teaching institutions.

