World United Against the USA



no usa

(Image by John Little) Details DMCA



Since Trump has returned to office, the world has united as it has rarely done so in the past. A June 11, 2025, article in pewresearch.org shows the polling results of 24 key countries across five continents and itï ? ? €™s not at all surprising. Of the nations surveyed, 19 show a total lack of confidence in the returning president. Overall ratings of the United States have declined in 15 nations since last spring, including drops of 20 percentage points or more in Mexico, Sweden, Poland and Canada.

Many people surveyed see Trump as an arrogant bully, who is dangerous, doesnï ? ? €™t understand complex problems and is dishonest. The new meme of President Taco (Trump Always Chickens Out) has only exacerbated his image. His fast paced, herky-jerky decision making process has left the rest of the planet reeling in confusion and worried about whateverï ? ? €™s next.

DJT returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, and began a steady stream of unforced calamities have bonded much of the rest of the world against his version of chaotic governance. These unforced errors include ever-changing tariffs with all nations, even islands inhabited solely by penguins; threats of invasion of allied countries for no reason; and incarceration of visiting European tourists for weeks without charging them for anything.

While the rest of the world is surely still scratching their heads wondering how it is possible that the US could reelect a man whose first term was as disastrous as his, Americans are, in large part, smiling at the results provided by this administration to date. His supporters watch the US military attack liberals in blue, sanctuary cities while rounding up day laborers without permits and grin softly. If a few tourists and American citizens are also detained and deported, so be it. They see a president upset the international trading cart and beam with delight that finally someoneï ? ? €™s trying to right the perceived wrong, even though they donï ? ? €™t realize that the end result will be a US dollar stripped of its worldï ? ? €™s fiat currency status forever and when it falls so too will fall the US economy. And his followers have a media system: Fox, Fox News, NewsMax, OAN, The Blaze, Breitbart, The National Review, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and many, many others to bolster and amplify the lies they need on a regular basis in order to continue believing those same falsehoods.

In short, the world has witnessed what has been taking place and at long last has had enough of the spoiled child known as the United States. After the first four years of a chaotic, narcissistic presidency from 2017 to 2021, the rest of the world already knows what to expect this time around and is not waiting for the results to confirm their suspicions.

The Pew Research Poll of 24 nations also found that US favorability in 20 major countries around the world has fallen by at least 10% since the start of the new presidency (just 4 months). Even those countries that like us, such as Kenya and South Korea, are down by 16% each. It took four years the first time to see similar results, but not now. This survey shows those same countries with little to no confidence in Trump on any major issue while describing him as arrogant, dangerous, dishonest, undiplomatic, and unqualified to be president as well as easily confused about difficult problems.

StÃƒ ï ? ?phane Lauer, columnist for Le Monde, wrote on June 15, 2025, that ï ? ? €œAfter 150 days in office, doubts about the US economic policy are mounting. Widespread uncertainty, serious damage to the country's credibility, and the rising deficit threaten the international financial system's stability.ï ? ? €

Indeed, Trumpï ? ? €™s push to make Canada the 51st state of the US has prompted a nation-wide mobilization of Canadian patriotism called ï ? ? €œelbows upï ? ? € to defend Canada against any American aggression. The American presidentï ? ? €™s call to annex Greenland received a similar result from that people as well as from Denmark, which owns the territory of Greenland. Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected all of Trumpï ? ? €™s claims against Mexico and told him American troops will not be welcomed in Mexico.

Trump has already affected major elections around the world, too. The Liberal Canadian Prime Minister candidate in their recent elections, Mark Carney, came from 26 points down to beat the conservative, ï ? ? €œTrump-friendlyï ? ? € candidate in a stunning upset. When the Trump admin publicly backed the far-right AfD German Party in their recent elections, the Conservative candidate, Friedrich Merz won comfortably. Trump-approved candidates have lost nearly every single major world election in 2025.

And people are speaking out about their feelings on his return to power. A reddit page has been started to archive worldwide comments concerning his revisit to the White House. Buzzfeed has even published some of the more notable quotes, such as: "ï ? ? €™I'm from Hong Kong. America is the political equivalent of a dumpster fire. That, and it's unsafe.ï ? ? €™ ï ? ? €”paper-dramatic; ï ? ? €˜I'm from Denmark. My country has always been very loyal to the US, and it took three months to destroy that relationship.ï ? ? €™ ï ? ? €” unhappy_wedding_8457; ï ? ? €˜I'm from Italy. Personally, I have conflicting opinions. I love the US, and I've dreamed of moving there since I was a little kid. At the same time, I think the country's own success has made Americans the most spoiled, brainless douchebags I could imagine.ï ? ? €™ - Space_monkey_42ï ? ? €

Where DJT has abandoned his leading role backing Ukraine, the EU has stepped up to take his place. As Trump canceled his meetings with other G7 nationsï ? ? € ï ? ? again, Europe and their invitees picked up the slack and move forward with trade agreements and mutual decisions. As the US consistently waffles on on-again, off-again tariffs, Canada and the UK are creating new trade pacts tariff-free; Mexico and China are starting new policies to skirt the US tariffs; and Europe is courting Mercosur, South Americaï ? ? €™s trading juggernaut with ambition.

The eventual consequences of this chaotic return to power by the former New Yorker will be far-reaching and conclusive. The Russia/Ukraine War will be Europeï ? ? €™s and the rest of the worldï ? ? €™s problem going forward. If anything, Americans will side with Russia and throw Ukraine under the bus the first chance they get. Likewise, Israel, Gaza and Iran will likely spiral out of control if they donï ? ? €™t reconcile since America no longer controls the region. This will lead to millions more people suffering and dying under the bombs and bullets of an all out war along with oil shortages and increased energy prices that will come with it. As Americans scramble to make sense of their new, dysfunctional government, the world will be left to their own devices with the bellicose nations taking the lead.

As many leaders have recently stated, the old world order is dead. The days when nearly all trade was done in US dollars is over. The times that the world waited breathlessly for the US to move before making their own first steps is past. The last remaining superpower, the United States of America, no longer exists and the world can no longer count on her guidance and strength to steer the planet in a proper direction.