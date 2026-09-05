 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/5/26  

World Hunger and Starvation Have Reached a Crisis Level

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

Lawrence Wittner

Starvation is a particularly cruel and horrible way to die. Beginning with intense hunger and pain and followed by exhaustion and mental deterioration, starvation continues with the body gradually consuming its own tissues on a downward spiral toward death.

The major safeguard against mass starvation around the globe is the World Food Program (WFP), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for its vital humanitarian work. With hundreds of millions of people in jeopardy thanks to poverty, famines, violent conflict, and extreme weather, this UN agency distributes massive quantities of food aid-- last year alone, reaching more than 100 million people facing acute hunger-- thereby saving millions of lives.

But with the advent of the second Trump administration in January 2025, the World Food Program, which in 2024 received nearly half of its funding from the U.S. government, entered a period of crisis that has only deepened in the months since then.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing all U.S. foreign assistance, declaring that the "foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases [are] antithetical to American values." Within short order, the DOGE operation of multibillionaire Elon Musk terminated the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provided the bulk of U.S. overseas humanitarian aid to impoverished nations. Calling USAID a "criminal organization," Musk declared that it was "time for it to die."

Emergency food assistance, a component of U.S. foreign aid, was a key administration target. In April 2025, the Trump administration ended funding to the WFP for food programs in 14 of the world's most impoverished nations. Responding to the action, the WFP warned that "this could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation."

In response to sharp public criticism of the cutbacks, some of the food aid cuts were restored. And in June 2025, the administration suddenly gave the WFP an $800 million grant. Although these actions brought total U.S. overseas food aid for 2025 to about $2 billion, during the final year of the Biden administration the U.S. contribution to the WFP had been $4.5 billion.

Thanks almost entirely to the shift in U.S. policy, the WFP experienced a 40 percent drop in funding during 2025.

The results of the financial cutbacks were horrific. In Kenya, where the Trump administration abruptly ended all U.S. funding for WFP operations, there resided about 720,000 refugees, among the most vulnerable people on earth. Although aid workers and local U.S. officials repeatedly appealed for a renewal of U.S. food assistance, none was forthcoming. As a result, a ProPublica study reported, the refugees "began to starve, and many-- mostly children-- died because their malnourished bodies couldn't fight off infections." In these circumstances, "mothers had to choose which of their kids to feed. Young men took to the streets in protests, some of which devolved into violent riots. Pregnant women with life-threatening anemia were so desperate for calories that they ate mud."

Elsewhere, too, the situation grew increasingly desperate. In numerous impoverished nations where special packets of food paste had been distributed to 9.3 million children on the brink of starvation, the packets virtually disappeared. In one region of Nigeria alone, 150 clinics, operated by the WFP and providing nutrition treatment for 300,000 children below the age of two, shut down in July 2025.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Lawrence Wittner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History Emeritus at the State University of New York/Albany, where he taught courses on U.S. diplomatic history, international history, and social justice movements from 1974 to 2010. He taught in previous years at (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Child Deaths; Children; Donald Trump; Elon Musk; Food; Humanitarian Aid; Kenya; Migrant Children; Nigeria; Refugee Children; (more...) Starvation; Trump; UN World Food Program; USAID; World Hunger, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Provides a Way to Avert Nuclear Catastrophe

The Man Who Seeks to Rule the World

Donald Trump, Union Buster

Time to Abandon International Anarchy?

From the Partial Test Ban Treaty to a Nuclear Weapons-Free World

The Rulers of the Nuclear Powers are Slow Learners

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lawrence Wittner

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 16, 2023), 62 articles, 61 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
What do you think accounts for the indifference of Trump's circle to massive human suffering?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 5, 2026 at 8:28:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend