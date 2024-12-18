 
General News

Women's Last Chance for Equal Rights?

Author 1820
120822-A-OI229-012
120822-A-OI229-012
(Image by norfolkdistrict from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Did you know that the Equal Rights Amendment was written by Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman and first introduced in Congress in December 1923--that women have been fighting for equal rights for over a century?

Did you know that the Equal Rights Amendment has been ratified? The next step, publication, gives women equal rights under the law!

Among other things, it would allow women, by law, to have as much sovereignity over their own bodies as men enjoy, equal pay for equal work, and equal divorce rights.

Did you know that the Equal Rights Amendment is being sabotaged, and held up from being published?

Did you know that President Biden could override the obstacles with the stroke of a pen, legalizing equal rights for women?

Will he?

Find out where the last minute struggle for the ERA stands and why much of it is happening behind closed doors and out of public view. Join the EQUAL MEANS EQUAL Team in a free webinar on Friday Dec 20 at 5 pm EASTERN time, register here.

Hear from on-the-ground pro-publication advocates and find out who is behind the push to sabotage ERA publication why they are doing it and what can be done about it.

Is this the last chance for the ERA?

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend