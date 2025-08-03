Women Must Not Just Vote- We Must Lead

Women Must Not Just Vote-- We Must Rule

Why Africa's Rebirth Depends on Feminine Political Power

By Ada Kate Uchegbu

> "A continent that silences its women silences its future."

Across Africa, women wake up early to cook, raise children, trade in markets, manage homes, heal families, and even serve as breadwinners. We are the heartbeat of our communities-- but when it's time to lead, we're told to sit down. When it's time to rule, we're told to clap. We are told politics is for men, while governance fails without us.

That time is over. Africa's rebirth depends on the rise of women in power-- not just as voters or mobilizers, but as presidents, governors, party leaders, ministers, and commanders-in-chief. Anything less is betrayal. Betrayal of our potential. Betrayal of our daughters.

The Numbers Don't Lie

In Nigeria today, out of 109 senators, only 3 are women.

Out of 36 state governors, not a single one is female.

In the national assembly, women represent less than 5%. In Ghana, South Africa, and other African nations, we see similar or only slightly better figures. These are not statistics. These are warnings.

Meanwhile, Rwanda-- where women hold over 60% of parliamentary seats-- is one of the most stable and forward-looking nations on the continent. That's not coincidence. That's proof.

It's Not a Gender War. It's a Leadership Revolution.

We are not asking to be given power as a favor. We are taking responsibility for the future of this continent. Women are not only capable-- we are essential.

History has shown us that when women are in charge:

Corruption decreases.

Peacebuilding thrives.

