Woke on the Fourth of July (poem)

Woke is such a loaded term; it just might explode
like a weasel in the sun, coat of sweety sauce;
all ready to be good, or to cancel your ass,
send you back to the bracksplash of the mother toad.
Woke means you burned your Elvis; you're all Malcolm's now;
Rodney clubbed ("Can't we all-- ) Shut up Rodney, it's time!
to light a cracker; no more knee-in-the-neck crime;
Billy Cobham's drums, time for some zing! splat! biff! pow!
.
When I was a white kid I dreamed of being Black,
or being Abbie laughing at The Man. Conscious!
Aware, in on, hip, taking no sh*t, dropping Cid,
but now we on the verge of duckrabbit quackquack.
.
Fourth of July, so soon after Juneteenth, sucks:Chains off, phew!; then Sousa's Mighty Whitey Redux.