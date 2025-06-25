With Trump, you never really know



Classified document leaks US' attack on Iran did not wipe out country's nuclear program.

By Bob Gaydos

Ok, let's start with what we know.

-- We know that the U.S. dropped several "bunker-busting" bombs and also launched a bunch of missiles from submarines, targeting three nuclear weapons facilities in Iran.

-- Trump did not consult with Congress,as required by law, before he ordered the attack.

That's it.

We know this not only because Donald Trump said so, but because Iran and Congress confirmed it.

What we don't know could fill thousands of inches of newspaper copy, untold hours of TV and podcast time and millions of hours on social media. In fact, it has. In fact, that's why I stopped making a list of what we don't know as I started writing this column, realizing that, with Donald Trump, you just never know.

That's because with Trump, he never knows. It's always about the show. Looking strong. Looking decisive. Looking important. Looking like he knows what he's doing. Kind of the exact opposite of that sorry military parade he threw for his birthday.

Trump has always wanted to drop some bombs. After all, why be president if you can't do that? His aides likely stopped him from doing it the first time around. This time, he's loaded with incompetent sycophants. Bombs away!

But Israel had already softened up Iran when Trump sent B2 bombers in for the kill. Except that we don't know that they actually killed Iran's nuclear weapons program. It's likely they wounded it badly, but no one really knows where that weapons grade uranium is except the Iranians.

Then we had all that nonsense with both countries continuing to attack each other after Trump announced a ceasefire on his social media account, which is apparently where all important presidential decisions will be announced in the near future. In all caps.

Apparently, Israel and Iran had started some military activity against each other and couldn't just stop because Trump said so. I mean, they have some pride, too. And why waste the ammo?

Who knows? Not us. We do know this embarrassed Trump so, since he was apparently still in attack mode, he dropped an F-bomb on both countries in public, not his social media account. Used the presidential "F" word. They didn't know what they were ##**+! doing, he said of two adversaries who have been doing it for a long time.

But the optics were bad for Trump. He had bombed Iran into peace, at least temporarily, but missiles were still flying. Don't they read his posts?

At any rate, at this moment, which is all we have with Trump's actions, there is apparently a ceasefire and no new war in the Middle East. That, of course, is always open to change. Trump may have blundered into a qualified success by dropping bombs on a universally hated country, since Iran is the leading supporter of terrorism on the planet.

