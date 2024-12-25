Wishing you the best

Dear Colleagues:

We at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) at Bethlehem University wish you all the best in this season of reflection. We are grateful to staff, volunteers, donors and partners for an amazingly productive year despite the pain and horror Palestine in general (and the Gaza strip in particular) endures (genocide, ecocide, medicide, omnicide ...). We will have an annual report sent out later but here are brief highlights for 2024: 24 publications, thousands of children benefited, several new grants received (now ten projects ongoing), trips covering seven countries/territories giving hundreds of talks (average 3-4 per day over nearly three months of travel and one or two per day in the other 9 months). For a summary of achievements inthe past ten years, please see this. As we close a very difficult year for Palestine, we can only be thankful for all the accomplishments and all the good team effort and work.

Make your year-end donation either to Gaza (see ongaza.org for suggestions) or the West Bank (also undergoing attack). If you chose to donate to our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (to help sustainability of human and natural communities), please go to palestinenature.org/donation

I was optimistic last December and I am still for the same reasons articulated last year.

For the new year we should all pledge to redouble our efforts.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

