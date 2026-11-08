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Wisdom Is Woman: Patriarchal Billionaires Like Peter Thiel Aren't Listening.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Sunday Homilies for Progressives
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Mike Rivage-Seul
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Readings for 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time: Wisdom 6:12-16; Psalm 63:2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8; 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18; Matthew 25:1-13

Last Tuesday’s resounding Democratic victory over Trumpism has given us reason to hope. It suggests that Americans can recognize the connection between their daily struggles and a government that serves the wealthy while encouraging everyone else to blame immigrants, racial minorities, and one another. People struggling to pay for groceries, housing, and medical care have begun directing their anger upward. For those accustomed to ruling through division, that is dangerous.

The election hardly means that Democrats have become champions of liberation. Far from it! Too many remain beholden to the same donors, military interests, and corporate priorities as their Republican counterparts. However, voters have opened a door. The question now is whether those elected will walk through it —or once again squander this opportunity by prioritizing the interests of their wealthy sponsors.

Biblical Wisdom

That is where this Sunday’s readings enter the picture. Their theme is wisdom: the ability to recognize what is happening, receive instruction from unexpected sources, and make provision for the work ahead. And the first thing they tell us is that Wisdom is a woman. In a world whose most powerful men seem increasingly certain that their wealth entitles them to govern the rest of us, that deserves our attention.

Consider Peter Thiel. According to Christopher Hale’s account of a secretly recorded October 19 lecture, the billionaire concluded his Nashville series on the Antichrist by calling the city “arguably the global capital of Protestantism.” He urged his listeners to involve themselves in finance, technology, politics, and the battle of ideas. His final instruction was blunt: “get over your inferiority complex and fight.”

Fight whom? Read alongside Thiel’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV and his advocacy of safeguards for artificial intelligence, the appeal suggests a struggle over Christianity itself. Nashville’s Protestant constituency becomes a potential counterweight to Rome’s insistence that technological power must answer to human dignity. A billionaire whose interests are affected by public oversight is recruiting believers for a battle over the moral legitimacy of that oversight.

Theology Centralized

I never expected theology to become quite so openly relevant to our political struggles. Yet Thiel seems to understand something many Christians have forgotten: what we believe about God affects what we permit powerful people to do. A Christianity centered on private salvation can leave economic arrangements largely undisturbed. A Christianity that takes seriously Jesus’ good news to the poor eventually asks who owns everything, who makes the decisions, and who pays for the mistakes.

That second Christianity is troublesome for billionaires. It refuses to assume that the ability to develop a technology confers the right to impose its consequences on everyone else. It asks workers about displacement, parents about their children, and communities about surveillance and computerized warfare. From a liberation theology perspective (I call it "critical faith theory"), Leo’s demand for accountability belongs here. Those exposed to technological power deserve a voice in governing it.

Feminine Wisdom

Now listen to the alternative offered in today’s first reading. Wisdom comes looking for us. She waits at the gate, travels the roads, and meets those willing to receive her. She does not require an invitation to a closed-door lecture or admission to an exclusive circle. But she does require something that great wealth can make difficult: the willingness to be taught.

Her femininity matters. For centuries, churches have overwhelmingly pictured divine authority as male while restricting women’s authority to interpret it. Yet here Scripture places a woman before us as the embodiment of the understanding we need. She is active, searching, and persistent. Our task is to become receptive to her. That means surrendering the assumption that we already know because we hold the office, possess the money, or occupy the pulpit.

Liberation theology makes this receptivity concrete. It begins by listening to people whose experience prevailing arrangements teach us to dismiss. Ask a mother facing eviction whether the economy is working. Ask an immigrant harvesting our food what freedom means. Ask a Palestinian parent what our politicians mean by security. Ask a survivor of sexual exploitation how institutions protect their reputations while leaving children unprotected.

The poor and oppressed do not know everything. They do know things that their employers, landlords, generals, and benefactors can afford to ignore. That is the basis of their hermeneutical privilege—their particular ability to help us understand what is happening. The view from beneath the system exposes features that remain invisible from the boardroom. Wisdom requires allowing that testimony to change our minds and our policies.

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Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. His undergraduate degree in philosophy was received from St. Columban's Major Seminary in Milton Massachusetts and awarded through D.C.'s Catholic University. He (more...)
 

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Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

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In a world threatened by an ever-encroaching "Manosphere" often advanced by self-identified Christians, biblical insistence on feminine wisdom needs our attention.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at 3:26:23 PM

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