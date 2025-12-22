William D. Hartung, Talking Diplomacy, Promoting Conflict

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com . To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here

Only recently, the Trump administration released its 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS), its look at global "security" at this very moment. As it happens, that document's view of our planet right now was missing just a few passing things, globally speaking. Two of them happened to be Russia and China. Russia is only mentioned in a few paragraphs and the significance of China is distinctly downplayed. And of course, potentially the greatest ultimate danger to global security, climate change, is mentioned but once in this single sentence: "We reject the disastrous 'climate change' and 'Net Zero' ideologies that have so greatly harmed Europe, threaten the United States, and subsidize our adversaries." Of course, no one should be surprised by that, not during the presidency of the man who has called climate change "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world."

But it does turn out that there are a few things on this planet to fear, as that document makes clear. One of them is "civilizational erasure," something that, if the far-right parties on the European continent don't soon win the necessary elections, will surely be the fate of" yes, believe it or not, Europe -- and the European Union, in particular. That continent, given immigration and other issues, could become "unrecognizable in 20 years or less," or so the NSS claims.

And that's just to begin a journey into the distinctly strange and unnerving national security (or do I mean national insecurity?) world of Donald Trump that TomDispatch regular William Hartung, co-author of The Trillion Dollar War Machine, lays out in vivid detail today. Perhaps, in future National Security Strategy documents, President Donald Trump himself will indeed be found responsible for nothing less than "civilizational erasure." Tom

The "President of Peace" Prepares for War

The Donroe Doctrine Hits Home

By William D. Hartung

Earlier this month, the Trump administration released its new National Security Strategy, or NSS. Normally, such documents are poor predictors of what's likely to happen in the real world. They are more like branding tools that communicate the attitudes of a given administration while rarely offering a detailed or accurate picture of its likely policies.

The reason documents like the NSS are of limited import is simple enough: foreign and military policies aren't set by documents but by power and ideology. Typically enough, the current U.S. approach to the world flows from struggles among representatives of contending interest groups, some of which, like the military-industrial complex (MIC), have a significant advantage in the fight. The weapons industry and its allies in the Pentagon and Congress wield a wide array of tools of influence, including tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions, more than 1,000 lobbyists, and jobs tied to military-related facilities in the states and districts of key members of Congress. The MIC -- which my colleague Ben Freeman and I refer to in our new book as the trillion-dollar war machine -- also has considerable influence over the institutions that shape our view of the world, from the media to DC think tanks, Hollywood, the gaming industry, and our universities.

But the power and influence of the war machine are not going completely unchallenged. The grip of militarism and the institutions that profit from it are indeed being challenged by organizations like The Poor People's Campaign: A Call for Moral Revival; Dissenters, a youth antimilitarism group based in Chicago; antiwar veterans organizations like About Face, Common Defense, and Veterans for Peace; longstanding peace groups like the Friends Committee on National Legislation and Peace Action; networks like People Over Pentagon and Dismantle the Military-Industrial Complex; the ceasefire and Palestinian rights movements on U.S. campuses and beyond; and groups working for racial and economic justice, gay and trans rights, immigration reform, the demilitarization of the police, or compensation for environmental damage caused by nuclear weapons testing and other military activities. As such organizations coalesce, bringing together tens of millions of us whose lives and prospects are impacted by this country's ever-growing war machine, let's hope it might be possible to create the power needed to build a better, more tolerant, and more peaceful world, one that meets the needs of the majority of its people, rather than endlessly squandering precious resources on war and preparations for more of it.

So why pay attention to that new strategy document if what really determines our safety and security lies elsewhere? There are several reasons to do so.

First, the NSS has prompted discussion in the mainstream media and elite circles of what U.S. priorities in the world should actually be -- and such a discussion needs to be expanded to include the perspectives of people and organizations actually suffering the consequences of our militarized domestic and foreign policies.

Second, that strategy paper reflects the unnerving intentions and worldview of the current administration, which, of course, has the power to determine whether this country is at war or peace.

Finally, it suggests just how the Trump administration would like to be perceived. As such, it should be considered a weapon in the debate over what kind of country the United States should be.

Touting the "President of Peace"

From the start, the submission letter that accompanies the new strategy document is pure Donald Trump. In case you hadn't noticed, the current occupant of the Oval Office would have us believe that everything -- every single thing! -- he does is bigger, better, and more beautiful than anything that ever came before it. And that's definitely the case, in the first year of his second term, when it comes to his view of what this country's national security policies should actually be. As the letter puts it:

"Over the past nine months, we have brought our nation -- and the world -- back from the brink of catastrophe and disaster. After four years of weakness, extremism, and deadly failures, my administration has moved with urgency and historic speed to restore American strength at home and abroad, and bring peace and stability to our world.

