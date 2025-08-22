Will world leaders at UNGA act on urgent interconnected threats posed by NCDs and AMR?

SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS



AMR and NCDs warrant urgent attention to address interconnected threats they pose to global health

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



World leaders will meet at the upcoming 80th United Nations General Assembly and UN High Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) next month. But would they take stronger action to prevent NCDs and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is yet to be seen. The draft text that would be up for their discussion next month is sadly weak and disappointing given the threat NCDs (and AMR) poses to global health and SDGs.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are critical global public health challenges confronting the world today. Globally, AMR is associated with almost 5 million deaths every year (and directly responsible for 1.14 million deaths annually), and NCDs (like cardiovascular diseases such as heart diseases and stroke, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases) kill more than 40 million people every year.

AMR and NCDs are deeply interconnected- biologically, socially, and systematically, and they amplify the impact of each other. Both disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries, exacerbating health inequities and straining already fragile health systems.

Multiple intersections between NCDs and AMR

People with NCDs are more vulnerable to infections due to their weakened immune system, and frequent visits to healthcare settings. They often require repeated or prolonged antimicrobial treatments for the infections, thus increasing their likelihood of acquiring drug-resistant infections. AMR complicates the management of NCDs.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).