 
Login/Register Login | Register
534 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 3/7/25

Will we stay mired in our psychologies or start living for our soul's expansion

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Will we be stunted by our psychologies (suppressing our soul's code) or expand and individuate? What follows is a brief synopsis of the choice we face sooner or later in our lives, to stay mired in complexes or opt to individuate and start living for our souls.

This is written from a heterosexual male perspective but some of the teaching points are universal.

Whether a man individuates or remains emotionally stunted (never quite getting free of the Oedipal complex - bound to the mother (meaning never evolving into emotional independence) and overshadowed by / dominated by an impersonal father figure, such as the boss or supervisor or destined to work his way up through the ranks in a corporate environment where the most he can hope for is to impress the father-supervisor or become the father (boss / supervisor) - depends on whether he is able to access the archetypes, and this can happen in lots of unexpected and mysterious ways.

My grandfathers were both broken my WW1, so my father was raised by women (his grandmother was headmaster of a girls music school, which he attended after his father died when he was little). My father was a work-a-holic so I was raised by my mother but, because I was creatively talented (in the arts and poetically) I was taken under wing by men both in and out of a school setting, in other words, mentored. My father was a weak male presence for me and I missed the education and initiation that a boy raised by a strong (heterosexual) father would have received, such as fixing cars and building stuff, but, even though this was a setback for me that I had to compensate for later in life, I would not have traded my mother's earlier attentions and teaching for comparable time spent with my head under a car hood or framing a shed or building stone walls with my father.

(To my father's credit, when my brother headed for college he made an effort to spend time with me, but I had nothing to talk about with him. We were in different orbits by the time I was 13.)

What do I mean by accessing the archetypes? If you read James Hillman's "Soul's Code", he says that we carry our soul's code inside us, like an acorn. It might be delayed by certain factors (of birth and chance) but eventually something will trigger the soul's code and then the acorn begins to sprout sometimes in spite of us. That is individuation, in which archetypes play a critical role.. Then, once the souls' code is activated, synchronicities begin to lay the way for the soul's expansion.

Too much is blamed on upbringing, for things that seem to hold us down or hold us back later in life, but there is an age (approx. 31 - 34) when blaming our past no longer cuts it and becomes an excuse for our failure to find fulfillment.

Until approximately 33, we might be stunted by complexes and that can be painful and trying but I agree with Hillman, that around our mid thirties (and often earlier), it is timely to look forward because the psyche (soul) is oriented to expansion and growth. If we don't grow in our thirties, but stay mired in complexes that subvert our individuation, we will become caricatures of ourselves, and we might even get sick (because our immune systems are worn out from responding to trauma-generated (or exaggerated) emergencies.) When we are living by the dictates of our psychologies alone we we are essentially scrambling our own soul's code!

So, having shitty parents or no parents is tough but it is not the end of the world because the collective unconscious and life want to initiate us into creative productive adulthood even under inauspicious circumstances. That is the nature of the psyche, to facilitate the evolution of individuated consciousness in the pursuit of wholeness beyond mere self-preservation and survival. Upbringing is only one factor and a diminishing factor at that, in who we become as we navigate the stages of life.

(Good books, now considered foundational classics, that delve into this, are Hillman's "Soul's Code", Michael Meade's "Men and the Water of Life" and R Bly's "Iron John".)

(Article changed on Mar 08, 2025 at 8:19 AM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Initiation; Spirituality; Spirituality, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend