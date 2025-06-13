 
Login/Register Login | Register
227 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Will we rise to #endAIDS challenge or stumble withering away the gains in HIV response?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Will we rise to #endAIDS challenge or stumble withering away the gains in HIV response?

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

We can end AIDS Now if we do what we-know-works-best!
We can end AIDS Now if we do what we-know-works-best!
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

We have all the scientifically proven tools to end AIDS. It is about ensuring that these tools reach people who need them the most, through a sustainable HIV response, so said Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, the well known infectious diseases expert form Malaysia and a former President of International AIDS Society (IAS). She was speaking at the plenary of the 10th Asia Pacific AIDS and Co-infections Conference (APACC 2025) in Tokyo, Japan.

The world is indeed at the crossroads, in terms of the global response to HIV today. The Asia Pacific region has 3/4 of the world's population and 6.7 million people living with HIV. The region accounts for almost a quarter of the annual new HIV infections globally (23%), making it the world's second-largest HIV epidemic after Eastern and Southern Africa.

The recent funding cuts by the US have further exacerbated the problems. UNAIDS projects that there would be an additional 6.6 million new HIV infections and 4.2 million deaths by 2029 just because of the shortfall created by US funding cuts. Impact of an international HIV funding crisis on HIV infections and mortality in low-income and middle-income countries is so unacceptable if we take into account the promise of SDGs by all governments worldwide.

"So, will the world rise to the challenge, to make the future response affordable, or will we stumble, throwing away the progress of the last two decades and creating a drain on future resources of countries?" wondered Eamonn Murphy, Regional Director, UNAIDS for the Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Speaking at APACC 2025, Murphy called for prioritising four other dimensions of sustainability- political leadership, enabling laws and policies, element of services and solutions and having proper systems in place, apart from financial stability.

HIV prevention as cornerstone of sustainable HIV response

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Aids; Community Health; Health; Health; Health Care; Health Care Benefits; Health Care Costs; Health Care Policy; Health HIV-AIDS; Health Home; (more...) Health Infectious Communicative Disease; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Reform; Womens Health, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Why are shorter, safer and more effective treatments for drug-resistant TB not being rolled out?

Journey of a TB survivor from pain to strength

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend