 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Will governments make Big Tobacco pay and kick Big Polluters out from Treaty meets?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Will governments make Big Tobacco pay and kick Big Polluters out from treaty meets?

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT CNS

Governments must stop corporate interference in public policy and hold abusive corporations to account
Governments must stop corporate interference in public policy and hold abusive corporations to account
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

As intergovernmental Treaty meetings open on climate (UNFCCC) and tobacco control (WHO FCTC), there is a growing call to make Big Tobacco pay and kick Big Polluters out of these Treaty negotiations. Experts have underpinned the critical importance of firewalling intergovernmental health and climate policy negotiations from corporate interference and called for advancing progress towards holding abusive corporations to account.

The secretariat of World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC the legally binding global tobacco treaty) had warned the governments to stay vigilant because tobacco industry is targeting the intergovernmental FCTC treaty negotiations starting on Monday, November 17th. FCTC is the first WHO corporate accountability and public health treaty ratified by 183 countries (including the European Union).

Backbone FCTC Articles 5.3 and 19

2025 marks 20 years since WHO FCTC came into force. Professor (Dr) Judith Mackay, Asian Consultancy on Tobacco Control of Hong Kong, WHO Senior Policy Advisor and Special Advisor, Global Centre for Good Governance in Tobacco Control (GGTC) underlined the importance of backbone Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC, which obligates the ratifying governments to stop tobacco industry interference in public policy. If a government, for example, introduces new tobacco pack warnings, then they have to tell the industry that these are our new pack warnings. This is what you have to do. It is a directive. Tobacco industry is told what to do. But in terms of formulating the policy, they are out of it.

We must not think that tobacco industry is undefeatable because it is not

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Climate; Corporations; Environment; Government Transparency; Health; Health; Make It Right Foundation; Treaty, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Another feather in the cap of treatment as HIV prevention

Feminist world-building: Creative energies, collective journeys

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend