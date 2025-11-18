Will governments make Big Tobacco pay and kick Big Polluters out from treaty meets?

Governments must stop corporate interference in public policy and hold abusive corporations to account

As intergovernmental Treaty meetings open on climate (UNFCCC) and tobacco control (WHO FCTC), there is a growing call to make Big Tobacco pay and kick Big Polluters out of these Treaty negotiations. Experts have underpinned the critical importance of firewalling intergovernmental health and climate policy negotiations from corporate interference and called for advancing progress towards holding abusive corporations to account.

The secretariat of World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC the legally binding global tobacco treaty) had warned the governments to stay vigilant because tobacco industry is targeting the intergovernmental FCTC treaty negotiations starting on Monday, November 17th. FCTC is the first WHO corporate accountability and public health treaty ratified by 183 countries (including the European Union).

Backbone FCTC Articles 5.3 and 19

2025 marks 20 years since WHO FCTC came into force. Professor (Dr) Judith Mackay, Asian Consultancy on Tobacco Control of Hong Kong, WHO Senior Policy Advisor and Special Advisor, Global Centre for Good Governance in Tobacco Control (GGTC) underlined the importance of backbone Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC, which obligates the ratifying governments to stop tobacco industry interference in public policy. If a government, for example, introduces new tobacco pack warnings, then they have to tell the industry that these are our new pack warnings. This is what you have to do. It is a directive. Tobacco industry is told what to do. But in terms of formulating the policy, they are out of it.

We must not think that tobacco industry is undefeatable because it is not

