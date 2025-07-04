 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/25

Will governments firewall public health from tobacco industry's lies and deceptive tactics?

Citizen News Service - CNS
It is time to make big tobacco pay, endorse now: www.makeBigTobaccoPay.org
A new WHO report launched in June 2025, warrants stronger measures to save lives from deadly tobacco and nicotine products and hold industry liable

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

An important declaration adopted last week calls upon the governments of the world to accelerate the implementation of all measures under the global tobacco treaty in order to end the tobacco epidemic. Among other actions, it urges countries to: "Recognise the tobacco industry as the biggest barrier to global progress in tobacco control. Reject engagements with organisations working with, or funded by, the tobacco industry. Hold the tobacco industry liable for the harms it causes, including seeking compensation through legal actions."

As the World Conference on Tobacco Control (WCTC) 2025 concluded in Ireland - with the WCTC Declaration reaffirming global commitment-- and in the lead-up to the upcoming intergovernmental meeting on the global tobacco treaty (formally called the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control or WHO FCTC) later this year, the tobacco and nicotine industries have once again been exposed for using the same old tactics and misinformation to hinder public health advocates from implementing stronger measures to save lives from tobacco-related harm.

There is a plethora of overwhelming and growing strong scientific evidence since decades that tobacco causes preventable and life-threatening diseases and untimely deaths. Despite 183 State Parties committing to global tobacco treaty 20 years back and implementing it with domestic laws, every year over 8 million people die of tobacco use. Tobacco continues to be the biggest preventable cause of death worldwide - with most of these deaths taking place in the Global South.

Tobacco industry's so-called 'Techno-innovation' is just another tactic to push profits over people's health and lives

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Tell A Friend