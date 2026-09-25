Will Vice President JD Vance's New 2026 Memoir Help Him Strengthen His Appeal to the Christian Right? (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 24, 2026: In the present article, I succinctly highlight and candidly discuss Vice President JD Vance's new 2026 book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

JD Vance converted to Roman Catholicism in 2019 at the age of 35. (He was born on August 2, 1984.)

In the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020 and 2024, many conservative American Catholics voted for Trump.

Now, in various OEN articles over the years, I have frequently written about Trump and his conservative supporters.

See, for example, my landmark (for me) wide-ranging and deeply personal 28,800-word OEN article "Fareed Zakaria and Ezra Klein on President Trump's Foreign Policy" (dated March 24, 2025; viewed 2,489 times as of September 24, 2026 - one of my most frequently viewed OEN articles):

Click Here

In it, I first articulated my criticism of the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity that has permeated American culture for centuries and that is manifested in the misogyny of Trump and his supporters.

The tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity does not go back to the teachings of the historical Jesus. For further discussion of the teachings of the historical Jesus, see my article "Walter J. Ong's Bold Thought and John Dominic Crossan's Timid View of the Historical Jesus" in the online media ecology journal New Explorations: Studies in Culture and Communication (2022):

Click Here

This 28,800-word OEN article is one of the eleven porn-related OEN articles that I published in 2024 and 2025 - and the most frequently viewed of the eleven. I wrote those eleven porn-related OEN articles in 2024 and 2025 because I felt called by God to write them.

Even though scholars have not yet completely studied the entire history of the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity over the centuries, see Harvard's Jewish scholar Stephen Greenblatt's book The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve (W. W. Norton and Company, 2017).

Now, subsequently, I further revised my 28,800-word OEN article dated March 24, 2025 in my 30,366-word review essay titled "Fareed Zakaria and Ezra Klein on President trump's Foreign Policy, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" that I published online through the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy (dated March 2024; 569 file visits as of September 24, 2026):

https://hdl.handle.net/11299/270835

I should note here that 569 file visits are a lot of file visits for a file published online through the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy. But people in the English-speaking world worldwide can Google search for certain key words such as "President Trump's foreign policy" and get a link to my 30,366-word essay online.

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