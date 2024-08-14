

Gaza - an Open Air Prison by alisdare1 Attribution-ShareAlike License

(Image by alisdare1) Details DMCA



Will U.S.A. Continue To Help Israel Kill Palestinians and Steal Their Land Right Up to November? by jay janson





With coverage of the Paris Olympics and the novelty of a black/Indian woman presidential candidate, and her ever provocative rival former President Trump vying for public attention, it will be some time before much CIA-overseen main stream media attention, if any, will revert to modest coverage of the colossal loss of Palestinian life in Gaza and the West Bank.





Will Any Powerful Global South Media Source Arise in the Meantime to bring public attention...





- to the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians with U.S. weapons and ammo? - to the Israeli seizure of Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem? - to the generations long illegal Israeli military occupation of Palestine? - to Israeli 'right' to imprison all of Gaza's population? - to Israeli denial of Palestinian freedom as a nation.





BBC, Jun 7, 2024 -- The UN has added the Israeli military to a list of offenders failing to protect children.

UN adds Israel to global list of offenders that harm children

CNN, June 7, 2024





Will Global South Will See the Murderous Nature of the U.S. Gov. in the Many Thousands of Murdered and Maimed Dear Palestinian Children





Quoting from "Gaza genocide enters month 11 as Israel provokes regional war in Palestine" by Maureen Clare Murphy, 08/08/2024, Counter Currents, Kerala, India

