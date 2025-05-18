 
Login/Register Login | Register
549 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Will Turkey release Kurdish prisoners?" interview with Wladimir van Wilgenburg

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The PKK announced on May 12 that they have ended their armed struggle and have disbanded. Kurdish issues "can be resolved through democratic politics", according to the announcement.

In February, Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the PKK, wrote a letter from Imrali prison in Turkey, where he has been jailed since 1999. He called on the PKK to lay down its arms, saying "there is no alternative to democracy in the pursuit and realization of a political system. Democratic consensus is the fundamental way."

The PKK is a banned terrorist group in Turkey, the EU, UK and US, and more than 40,000 people have been killed since the insurgency began in 1978.

PKK's ideology is founded on revolutionary Marxism-Leninism and separatist ethno-nationalism. Marxism-Leninism is the political ideology of China, Cuba, Laos, and Vietnam. Marxist-Leninist states are commonly referred to as "communist states" by Western academics.

"We believe that Kurdish political parties, democratic organizations and opinion leaders will fulfil their responsibilities in developing Kurdish democracy and ensuring the formation of a Kurdish democratic nation," according to the PKK statement.

In October 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), suggested Ocalan could be granted parole if the PKK renounced violence and disbanded.

''The winners today are peace and brotherhood. The winners today are politics and democracy. The winners today are the Turkish nation from east to west, south to north, the Republic of Turkey, and even the friendly and brotherly peoples in the surrounding geographies,'' said Bahceli in response to the PKK announcement to disband.

"The decision of the PKK to dissolve itself and lay down its arms following the call made from Imral is an important step in terms of the 'Turkey Without Terror' goal. If terrorism ends completely, the door to a new era will open. This decision needs to be implemented in practice and realized in all its dimensions. The concrete and complete implementation of the 'dissolution' and 'surrender of arms' decision, which will close all branches and extensions of the PKK and its illegal structures, will be a turning point. This process will be meticulously followed in the field by our state institutions. The stages reached will be presented to our President," according to Omer Celik, Erdogan's AK Party spokesperson.

The PKK insurgency initially aimed to create an independent homeland for Kurds, who account for about 20% of Turkey's population. However, it has since evolved away from its separatist goals, focusing instead on more autonomy and greater Kurdish rights.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Wladimir van Wilgenburg, a political analyst specializing in issues concerning Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey with a particular focus on Kurdish politics, and co-author of The Kurds of Northern Syria: Governance, Diversity and Conflicts (with Harriet Allsopp), 2019, and Accidental Allies: The U.S.-Syrian Democratic Forces Partnership Against the Islamic State (with Michael Knights), 2021.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): The PKK has announced they have dissolved. In your point of view, what are the ramifications of this historic decision?

Wladimir van Wilgenburg (WvW): The disarmament and dissolving of the PKK will contribute to peace and stability in Turkey, in the region, and will also contribute to finding a legal and political solution to the Kurdish issue in Turkey. The PKK has been in conflict with the Turkish state for four decades in response to the Turkish suppression of the Kurds in Turkey. Now that the PKK has announced their disarmament, we will see if there will be reciprocal steps by Turkey, such as the release of Kurdish prisoners in Turkey. Thousands of Kurdish activists and politicians have ended up behind bars, including Demirtas.

2. SS: Abdallah Ocalan, the leader of the PKK, has spent decades in a Turkish prison. In your opinion, what are the chances of his eventual release?

WvW: I think it will be difficult for Turkey to completely release him, but if he is put out of isolation, able to meet people, is put under house arrest, and his conditions improve, this will make a big difference. Also, if he will have the opportunity to communicate with the outside world, this would be a big step. He probably would like to be released like Mandela in South Africa, but this might be a step too far for the Turkish government. If there was no new peace process, he would he probably have died alone, and in isolation on the Imrali island.

3. SS: The Kurdish community in Turkey is sizable. In your view, is there a desire to create a Kurdish semi-autonomous administration?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israel Turkey Conflict; Kurds; Russia And Turkey; Syrian Kurds; Turkey; Turkey Attacks Syria; Turkey Cuts Israel Ties; Turkey Downs Russia Su24; Turkey Elections; Turkeyman; (more...) Turkeys, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend