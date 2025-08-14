Will Trump, Putin Meeting in Alaska Succeed?



In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now entering its fourth year, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to convene in Alaska on August 15. This unprecedented bilateral summit, announced just days ago, has sent shockwaves through the international community. Hosted on American soil but in a remote state symbolically close to Russia separated by only 55 miles at the Bering Strait, the meeting underscores Trump's bold pledge to end the conflict swiftly. Yet, with positions entrenched and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voicing strong opposition, the talks face formidable obstacles.

The choice of Alaska is no coincidence. Once Russian territory sold to the U.S. in 1867, it serves as a neutral yet strategic venue, avoiding the political heartland of Washington while sidestepping complications like the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin on war crimes charges. Trump, in his characteristic flair, described the location as the "Great State of Alaska" in a Truth Social post, hinting at potential "swapping of territories" to achieve peace. This comes after a U.S. special envoy's visit to Moscow and amid threats of new sanctions if Russia refused a ceasefire.

The war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and reshaped global alliances. Russia currently occupies about 18% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea (annexed in 2014) and parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Western aid, led by the U.S. with over $175 billion committed, has sustained Ukraine's resistance, but fatigue is setting in. Trump's second term has pivoted U.S. policy toward negotiation, fulfilling his campaign promise to "end the war in 24 hours" by leveraging American leverage over both sides.

What Does Trump Want?

Trump's objectives are multifaceted, blending domestic political gains with geopolitical pragmatism. Foremost, he seeks a rapid resolution to portray himself as a master deal-maker, contrasting with what he calls the "endless wars" of previous administrations. In recent statements, Trump has floated a ceasefire involving territorial concessions by Ukraine, potentially recognizing Russian control over occupied areas in exchange for security guarantees. This could include Ukraine abandoning its NATO aspirations - a red line for Moscow - and establishing demilitarized zones.

Economically, Trump aims to curtail U.S. financial support for Ukraine, which he views as a drain on American resources. A deal would allow him to redirect focus to domestic issues like inflation and border security, while strengthening ties with Russia to counter China. However, critics argue this risks emboldening authoritarian regimes. Trump's approach echoes his first-term summits with North Korea's Kim Jong-un: high-profile but often short on substance. By hosting in Alaska, he signals confidence, but insiders note the White House is considering inviting Zelenskyy separately to mitigate backlash.

What Does Putin Want?

Putin's demands remain steadfast, rooted in Russia's narrative of "denazification" and security concerns. Kremlin sources indicate Putin will push for formal recognition of Russia's territorial gains, including full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and possibly more. A proposed "Alaska peace plan" reportedly includes Ukraine's withdrawal from these regions, neutrality (no NATO membership), and limits on its military capabilities.

Putin views the summit as a victory in itself, validating Russia's position after years of isolation. Facing domestic pressures from a stagnating economy and mounting casualties, he seeks sanctions relief and a frozen conflict that preserves gains without further escalation. Allies like Kirill Dmitriev have accused unnamed nations of sabotaging the talks through "provocations and disinformation". Putin's attendance on U.S. soil also signals openness to detente, potentially inviting Trump to Russia in reciprocity.

What Does Zelenskyy Want?

Zelenskyy, absent from the main agenda, has been vocal in his rejection of any deal that cedes territory. "The war can't be ended by giving away our land," he stated on social media, emphasizing that peace must be "fair" and include full Russian withdrawal, reparations, and accountability for war crimes. Zelenskyy insists Kyiv must be directly involved, warning that "decisions without Ukraine are decisions against peace".

His "peace formula", outlined in 2022, demands territorial integrity, prisoner swaps, and NATO-like security guarantees. Zelenskyy fears a Trump-Putin accord could sideline Ukraine, forcing concessions under duress. European leaders echo this, urging inclusion and more pressure on Russia. Reports suggest Zelenskyy may travel to Alaska for side meetings, highlighting his determination to influence outcomes.

Success hinges on bridging irreconcilable demands. A partial ceasefire freezing lines without formal cessions could emerge as a face-saving measure, allowing Trump to claim victory and Putin to consolidate gains. However, deep mistrust and Ukraine's refusal to yield territory make a comprehensive deal unlikely. Analysts predict at best a temporary truce, with talks extending into multilateral forums. Europe's skepticism and potential U.S. congressional pushback add hurdles. If Zelenskyy is excluded, any agreement risks collapse, as Ukraine vows to fight on.

What Happens If It Doesn't Succeed?

