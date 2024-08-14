 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/14/24

Will Netanyahu's Provocations Draw Us into War in the Middle East?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Bob Passi
War in the Middle East
(Image by Stewf from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Wow! What an opportunity for Benjamin Netanyahu. Like the perfect storm. What are the elements? Let's see:

1. President Biden has been not only a willing ally, but also completely supportive of Netanyahu's indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza and on the West Bank, going so far as to provide weapons, intelligence and logistical support, not to mention financial support.

2. The US military has provided supportive cover to Israel against drones and missiles.

3. The US military has attacked Yemen because of their military support of the Palestinians.

4. Biden has pressured Europe to continue their support of Netanyahu.

5. Biden has vetoed any international attempts to hold Netanyahu accountable for all the breaches of international and humanitarian laws and norms.

6. Domestically, Biden has gone so far as to pressure those citizens who are appalled by our support of Netanyahu and the killings in Gaza to curtail or stop their protests by threats, arrests and job loss.

7. Before Biden stepped out of the 2024 presidential campaign, it appeared that support of Netanyahu was more important to him than winning the election against Trump.

8. There are a bit less than 6 months left in Biden's presidency.

9. Biden's support of Netanyahu continues unabated, even in light of the growing hostility with Lebanon and the recent assassinations of Hamas leaders in Lebanon, Syria and even Iran.

So, what is Netanyahu to think?

Let's see. No matter what I do, no matter how horrendous and how much I go against international laws and norms, President Biden will still support me with the full force of his office and the military.

I am in full control of the situation.

President Biden has less that 6 months left in office before Kamala Harris might be elected to replace him, and I cannot imagine her being as supportive. (If Trump wins, I can continue my rampage, perhaps with more US support.)

So, I have only a few months to use this advantage.

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Passi

How Netanyahu can draw us into war.

