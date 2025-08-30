 
Positive News  

Will Nepal's leadership on health spur more action on SDG-3 globally?

(Page 1 of 6 pages)

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Nepal has demonstrated commendable progress on a range of health indices, despite myriads of challenges. Nepal is among the least developed countries currently, but due to its sustained and growing progress on a range of sustainable development indices, it is all set to do away with this tag in 2026.

Dr Bikash Devkota, Secretary, Department of Health and Population, Government of Nepal, shared some of the milestones that we believe are not only national successes but maybe the global exemplars.

Nepal has witnessed one of the most dramatic health transformations. Life expectancy at birth has increased almost three-fold, from 28 years in 1954 to 72 years in 2021. Nepali story is remarkable in efforts to reduce maternal deaths. Over the last three decades, we have reduced maternal mortality ratio by more than 70%. This means that tens of thousands of Nepali mothers who might once have been lost during childbirth are now alive raising their children, nourishing them and contributing to their community. The neonatal mortality rate reduced by more than half, declining from 50 deaths to 21 deaths per 1,000 live births over the same period, said Dr Devkota.

Dr Devkota was the opening keynote speaker at SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session on the theme: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2025): Only 64 months left to deliver on SDG-3 and SDG-5: It is time for Accountability. SHE & Rights is hosted together by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) 2025, Family Planning News Network (FPNN), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Womens Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

Clock is ticking as 64 months left to deliver on SDGs

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
