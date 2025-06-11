 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

Will I Survive Two Weeks in Kiev?

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Philip Kraske
White Sands Missile Range Museum
White Sands Missile Range Museum
(Image by pkinney62)   Details   DMCA

I took second prize in Support-for-Ukraine,
A lottery designed to ease Ukie pain.
Yes, I won two weeks in Kiev, each expense paid,
The travel, food and accom's of top grade.
Of course, one small detail left me a bit weak:
First prize was a visit to Kiev of one week.
.
Still, much was I looking forward to my trip
Until Ukie-and-friends spies up and let rip
Operation Spider's Web with all the trimming:
Bright propaganda that over facts went skimming,
Flames and brave cheer let one-and-all know
To use trucks as weapons now is a go.
.
It's like Israeli pagers that don't ring but boom:
Everyday items that deliver quick doom,
And now I see my room phone makes a buzz,
The free room crackers show a purplish fuzz,
The mini-bar's vodka carries an odd tang,
And as I showered, the TV went bang.
.
The Ukie receptionist said, "Ah, damn TVs:
We get with price cheap, see, from Moscow sleaze,
And one expert come, make check for each box:
He said no problem unless you watch Fox.
It says this on room plaque in acrylic,"
Which was true except that the writing's Cyrillic.
.
Yes, two weeks in Kiev, don't know if I'll survive,
As outside my window the drones swoop and swive,
The missiles pour down and make my drink shiver,
Though what I worry 'bout least is my liver.
I hope to leave Kiev soul and body intact,
'Cause it's clear the odds against Ukie are stacked.

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

Related Topic(s): Satire; Ukraine; War In Ukraine, Add Tags
Contact Author
Tell A Friend