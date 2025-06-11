Will I Survive Two Weeks in Kiev?



White Sands Missile Range Museum

I took second prize in Support-for-Ukraine,

A lottery designed to ease Ukie pain.

Yes, I won two weeks in Kiev, each expense paid,

The travel, food and accom's of top grade.

Of course, one small detail left me a bit weak:

First prize was a visit to Kiev of one week.

.

Still, much was I looking forward to my trip

Until Ukie-and-friends spies up and let rip

with all the trimming:

Bright propaganda that over facts went skimming,

Flames and brave cheer let one-and-all know

To use trucks as weapons now is a go.

.

It's like

Everyday items that deliver quick doom,

And now I see my room phone makes a buzz,

The free room crackers show a purplish fuzz,

The mini-bar's vodka carries an odd tang,

And as I showered, the TV went bang.

.

The Ukie receptionist said, "Ah, damn TVs:

We get with price cheap, see, from Moscow sleaze,

And one expert come, make check for each box:

He said no problem unless you watch Fox.

It says this on room plaque in acrylic,"

Which was true except that the writing's Cyrillic.

.

Yes, two weeks in Kiev, don't know if I'll survive,

As outside my window the drones swoop and swive,

The missiles pour down and make my drink shiver,

Though what I worry 'bout least is my liver.

I hope to leave Kiev soul and body intact,

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

