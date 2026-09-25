By Robert Weiner and Jaylen Hill

Originally in the PuLSe Institute

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump claimed data centers were a "golden goose" that will make voters become "rich and successful." The evidence, on the other hand, reveals a trajectory that could leave communities paying more than they receive.

Across the country data centers are coming under increased scrutiny, even by politicians who once championed them . A recent NBC News poll found that nearly 70% of respondents oppose AI data centers. It appears tax incentives, temporary jobs and the race with China are no longer enough to justify the rising utility bills, copious water usage and local pollution that data centers entail.

The PuLSE Institute is playing a leadership role in bringing together leaders on the issue of data centers. A key question: Will data centers increase or decrease poverty in Detroit and America?

As roughly a third of Detroiters live below the federal poverty level, the encroaching construction of data centers in their communities poses a threat to economically disadvantaged locals.

Earlier this year the Stargate Project refused to comply with a Saline Township board vote that vetoed plans for a $16 billion AI data center -- they sued, and construction began anyway. Although the township was able to secure few community benefits, the community didn't want the facility to begin with.

With over 70 across the state -- and 35 in Detroit -- Michigan is no stranger to data centers. But if the will of the people can be disregarded and trumped by the wealth of corporations, the problem may go further than just data centers.

Wisconsin is also becoming a case-study in the national data center fight as the topic is put center stage in the gubernatorial race . Large corporations like Microsoft, Meta and Oracle have already spent billions to build data centers across the state.

The growing concern of Wisconsinites is shown through the latest Marquette Law School poll that saw 71% of adults oppose data centers.

The question is not whether data centers create economic opportunities. It's who reaps the benefits and who absorbs the costs.

Data center-related promises are coming under fire as critics highlight the threat centers pose to communities facing poverty and a general misunderstanding of what data centers are.

Data centers are large, highly secured buildings that act as the physical infrastructure of the internet, or "the cloud." They house servers, networking equipment and other supporting systems like cooling. Centers can range in size from a room in an office building to the size of multiple football fields, called "hyperscale data centers."

Although the cloud is digital, it isn't weightless, and its costs are intensely physical.

In exchange for billions of dollars in infrastructure that corporations spend, local communities provide resources like electricity, water, land, tax incentives, and other public services.

Scholars predict that data centers could represent up to 12% of U.S. electric consumption by 2028. They have already contributed to an over $60 billion in rate increases across the country in 2025. Another of the attributing reasons is the need to build new energy infrastructure for data centers in regions whose grids cannot provide the necessary output. This is one of the major drawbacks associated with data centers that is often mentioned yet rarely explained.

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