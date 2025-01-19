Will Accountability Happen Behind Closed Doors?

"I do believe that the public should have a part in the evaluation of the superintendent."



Superintendent Carvalho addresses the District on the first night of the fire crisis

With criticism of his handling of the crisis mounting, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was given time during the January 14, 2025 Board meeting to address concerns. He admitted that plans in place to handle this type of disaster "failed to work adequately" and blamed the problem on the data not matching the conditions on the ground. According to Carvalho, the decision to keep schools open was based on conditions on Tuesday night and these conditions had deteriorated significantly by Wednesday morning.



Clueless: A writing prompt provided for an online lesson for students of a school closed by mandatory evacuations

It is hard to believe that decisions affecting the safety of the district's students were made by staring at data instead of getting a feel for conditions on the ground. As Carvalho was announcing that schools would remain open on Wednesday, hurricane-force winds were blowing throughout the city and many areas were without power. He says that the decision was made based on one fire burning, the one in the Pacific Palisades, but by 6:30 PM another had started in Altadena and soon turned into a conflagration. By 10:30 PM there was also another major fire burning in Sylmar, placing large areas of the northern San Fernando Valley in danger of requiring evacuation.

The LAUSD School Board was scheduled to evaluate the Superintendent's performance at their meeting on January 15th. It is assumed that the failures in leadership were included in this assessment, but we will never know for sure because it was conducted in a closed session.

Before the elected Board Members retreated behind closed doors out of the public's prying eyes, they were required to hear public comment. The following is mine:

