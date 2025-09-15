 
Will 80th UNGA theme of Better Together unite all world leaders on safe abortion rights?

By

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Abortion rights are human rights, says United Nations Special Rapporteur on Right To Health
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

"Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights" is the theme of 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Whether it would it unite world leaders to stop anti-rights and anti-gender pushbacks and deliver on the promises of gender equality and human right to health - where no one is left behind - is yet to be seen.

"Safe abortion rights are part of sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice and not separate. That is why in 1990, we first observed Safe Abortion Day on 28th September (Campaa 28 Septiembre) in Argentina and other places in Latin America, to advocate for decriminalising abortion and access to safe abortion services. The meeting was held in San Bernardo, Argentina, with Latin American groups where we proposed to have 28th September as a day for united advocacy for safe abortion rights. Not giving safe abortion rights is violation of women's rights, said Dr Mabel Bianco, physician activist and founding president of FEIM (foundation for studies and research on women), Argentina.

We support the call for accessible, safe, legal and stigma-free abortion care for all. Abortion is essential, life-saving sexual and reproductive healthcare, a fundamental human right, and central to reproductive freedom and justice. It is also a cornerstone of gender equality and a critical component in achieving SDGs, said Shobha Shukla, coordinator of SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights).

Less than 64 months left to deliver on promises of SDGs

Yet today, we are witnessing a coordinated backlash against abortion rights, reproductive justice, and broader human rights movements, including gender diverse peoples and feminist movements. With less than 64 months left to deliver on SDGs, we have a vital opportunity to strengthen our movements, amplify our demands, and push for concrete, transformative action to advance reproductive freedom and justice, through intersectional, intergenerational, and cross-movement solidarity. We demand world leaders at 80th UNGA and all governments must make abortion, including abortion self-care, safe, legal, available, accessible and affordable by eliminating all laws and policies that restrict or criminalise access, added Shobha Shukla, who was also the Lead Discussant for SDG-3 (Health and wellbeing) at intergovernmental United Nations High Level Political Forum 2025 (HLPF 2025) at UN HQ.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights are non-negotiable

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
