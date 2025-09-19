Why the EU Rejects Trump's 100% Tariffs on China and Continues Trade with Russia

In a bold move to pressure Russia amid its ongoing war in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the European Union (EU) to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India, key buyers of Russian oil. The proposal, made public through a social media post and discussed in meetings with EU officials, aims to weaken Russia's economy by targeting its trade partners. However, the EU has firmly rejected this approach, citing legal, economic, and strategic reasons. At the same time, the EU's continued trade with Russia, despite external pressures, reflects a complex balance of economic dependencies, strategic priorities, and geopolitical realities.

The EU operates under strict trade policies governed by its own rules and World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. Unlike Trump's approach, which often blurs the lines between tariffs and sanctions, the EU maintains a clear distinction. Tariffs are a trade tool used to address market disturbances, such as unfair competition, and require months-long investigations to comply with WTO standards. Sanctions, on the other hand, are foreign policy tools aimed at addressing geopolitical issues. A European Commission spokesperson emphasized that any new measures in the EUs sanctions package will be fully in line with EU rules and procedures, notably the long-held principle that our sanctions do not apply extra-territorially. Imposing blanket 100% tariffs on China, as Trump suggests, would violate WTO rules and lack the necessary evidence-based justification, making it an untenable option for the EU.

The EU's economic relationship with China is substantial, with bilateral trade in goods reaching 732 billion ($860 billion) in 2024, making China the EUs largest import partner. Imposing 100% tariffs would disrupt deeply integrated supply chains, particularly in consumer electronics, heavy manufacturing equipment, and clothing, which account for roughly 40% of EU imports from China. Such a move would spike production costs, raise consumer prices, and exacerbate economic stagnation in the EU, which is already grappling with sluggish growth. European diplomats and analysts, including Engin Eroglu, a German MEP, argue that such tariffs would harm the European economy more than they would weaken Russia, undermining the global trading system.

Trumps tariff strategy is seen as erratic and legally contentious, with his previous tariffs facing challenges in U.S. courts. A federal appeals court ruling has questioned the legality of his tariff policies, and the issue is now headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled for November 2025. The EU is wary of aligning with a policy that could be overturned, leaving European economies exposed without U.S. reciprocity. Maria Shagina, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that Trumps maximalist demands suggest a lack of seriousness about imposing economic pressure on Russia, further eroding EU confidence in his strategy.

Despite significant efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has not fully eliminated its imports. In 2022, the EU imported 45% of its natural gas from Russia, a figure expected to drop to 13% in 2025. This reduction reflects progress, but some member states, such as Hungary and Slovakia, continue to rely on Russian oil and gas due to limited infrastructure for alternative energy sources. Transitioning entirely away from Russian energy requires time, investment in renewables, and new supply agreements, such as those with U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG). The EUs commitment to purchasing $750 billion in U.S. energy products over the next three years is part of this shift, but it cannot fully replace Russian supplies overnight.

The EUs trade with Russia, valued at 67.5 billion in goods and 17.2 billion in services in 2024, remains significant, though dwarfed by its trade with China or the U.S. For some member states, maintaining limited trade with Russia mitigates economic disruption, particularly in energy-intensive industries. Additionally, the EUs sanctions regime, while robust, is designed to avoid extraterritorial application, meaning it targets Russia directly rather than third countries like China or India. This approach reflects the EUs preference for multilateral coordination over unilateral punitive measures, which could alienate key trading partners and destabilize global markets.

The EUs continued trade with Russia, albeit reduced, is also a strategic choice to maintain leverage in negotiations and avoid escalating tensions that could further destabilize the region. Completely cutting off trade with Russia could push it closer to China, strengthening their partnership and complicating EU efforts to counter Russian aggression. Moreover, the EU faces pressure from Trump to adopt his tariff-heavy approach, but doing so risks alienating China and India, both critical partners in global trade and geopolitical stability. Analysts like Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group argue that the EU is unlikely to cut themselves off from their top goods import supplier (China) when they have struggled to fully wean themselves off Russian energy.

Trumps push for 100% tariffs on China and India is part of a broader strategy to pressure Russia by targeting its economic lifelines. He argues that Chinas economic influence over Russia, bolstered by its role as the largest buyer of Russian oil, gives it leverage to force Russia to end the war in Ukraine. However, China has rejected this approach, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi stating that sanctions only complicate problems and that China does not participate in wars. The EU, meanwhile, is navigating its own trade challenges, including Trumps 20% tariffs on EU exports and higher levies on steel, aluminum, and cars, which threaten to shave up to 1.5% off the eurozones GDP by 2028.

The EUs reluctance to adopt Trumps tariffs also stems from its own trade disputes with China, such as those over electric vehicles, where the EU has imposed targeted tariffs to counter subsidies. These disputes, coupled with concerns over Chinese overproduction and human rights issues, make a rapprochement with Beijing unlikely, despite speculation that Trumps tariffs could push the EU and China closer together. Instead, the EU is pursuing a balanced approach, exploring options like price undertakings with China to resolve trade disputes while maintaining its commitment to WTO-compliant policies.

The EUs rejection of Trumps 100% tariff proposal on China reflects a commitment to its legal frameworks, economic priorities, and strategic autonomy. Imposing such tariffs would disrupt supply chains, inflate costs, and risk retaliation from China, all while failing to align with the EUs sanctions-based approach to Russia. Meanwhile, the EUs continued trade with Russia, though reduced, is driven by energy dependencies, economic realities, and a cautious geopolitical strategy. As the EU navigates these pressures, it remains focused on protecting its economic interests and maintaining stability in a turbulent global trade environment.