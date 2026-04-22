 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 19 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Why leftists should work with Indivisible

By   10 comments

Rick Staggenborg, MD
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rick Staggenborg, MD
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

No Kings III
No Kings III
(Image by pedrik)   Details   DMCA



Opinions among the left about working with Indivisible vary, with some arguing that it is a "Democratic front group" that should be shunned. Others see the large demonstrations and want to work with local organizers to help build a more powerful revolutionary movement at the grassroots level. Count me in with the latter group. If local organizers of Indivisible chapters are not following the dictates of national leaders, then being a part of it means that we might be able to influence their approach. If they are, they are more likely to be open to change if encouraged to do so by those working with them.

Indivisible's national leadership failed to mention Gaza when they organized folks across the country for their Hands Off event, but Palestine was definitely represented. People showed up in large numbers around the country wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags and signs that said "Hands off Gaza." Antiwar organizers could not possibly have mustered by ourselves the kinds of crowds that brought out local press coverage everywhere. It was an opportunity not to be missed.

Clearly, protesting at occasional large events isn't enough to build an effective antiwar movement, but it does provide opportunities for organizing. Folks who come out with signs, shirts and flags indicating that the issue is important to them can meet each other and make plans to meet later to organize together. Attendees who focus on the suggestions of national leadership about what to protest are reminded of the ongoing genocide, even if they weren't encouraged to protest it. This can lead to more fruitful conversations that could lead to more volunteers to work on Palestine solidarity. Finally, Veterans For Peace and other veteran group members can talk to fellow veterans and encourage them to join their organization and work on the wider issue of ending war.

An even more effective tactic than showing up at another organization's event is to work directly with local organizers to put the issue of war a major part their protests. In Eugene and Corvallis, OR, members of Party for Socialism and Liberation have done just that. They had a seat at the table in determining programming at large events. At the Hands Off event in Eugene, half the speakers focused on Palestine and the genocide in Gaza despite the fact it wasn't on the list of causes to protest recommended by Indivisible national leadership. At No Kings III in Corvallis, there were speakers from PSL and other leftist groups that they selected. That is how I was invited to speak there.

As you can see in the above video, I used the opportunity to criticize the national leadership of Indivisible as well as that of the Democratic Party. I contrasted their failure to oppose the genocide or effectively oppose the war in Iran to the efforts of the local leaders to include antiwar voices. I also pointed out (as did the PSL speakers) that support for war is one issue that has bipartisan support. I was called "courageous" by some for merely pointing out the elephant in the room, but the response from the crowd was overwhelmingly positive. In fact, I was invited to speak to a meeting of an Indivisible chapter in Linn County by their leaders after they watched the video.

There is a difference between confronting an issue and being confrontational. To confront merely means to face a problem. The only way to fix it is to name it so that everyone in the room knows what it is. To be confrontational means to antagonize those who disagree with you. That never convinces those who do not already agree with you. This does not only apply to those you consider natural allies. To build a movement strong enough to challenge the Wall Street war profiteers who dictate foreign policy to Congress and the White House.

As a growing number of Americans realize, simply replacing Trump with another member of the War Party who happens to be a Democrat will not solve the systemic issues that led to his election. It won't even bring us back to the pre-Trump status quo, because there is no returning now. Both the international order and the American economy are irreversibly changed. We have the opportunity and the duty to educate the public about the root cause of the genocide and the immensely unpopular war against Iran.

We must educate average Americans to that war abroad and fascism at home are both the result of imperialism.

American acceptance of imperialism under the rubric of a "rules-based order" has led not only to supporting Israel's genocide and 7-front war, but the destruction of the American economy. The latter is about to undergo an unprecedented shock when the dollar ceases to be accepted as the world's reserve currency and nations turn away from Western financial institutions designed to profit the oligarchs in the US and around the world who see America and other nations of the imperium as prize targets for neoliberal transfer of wealth.

Fortunately, the spike in gas prices that is rekindling inflation has made a lot of Americans recognize that we are becoming the Empire's victims in a way that it previously treated only the Global South. The spike in gas prices is directly attributable to the decision to wage unprovoked war on Iran. Many know that the New York Times reported that Netanyahu's 1-hour presentation to Trump's war cabinet was "pivotal" in this decision.

Making the connection between the genocide in Gaza and the disastrous attack on Iran with support for Israel is a critical part of organizing resistance against the Empire. In making the case to Americans of both parties, it is important to make the connection between outrageous spending on wars for Israel, higher gas and food prices, destruction of the health-care system, outrageous inequality, and all the other ills that Congress is not addressing. All are related to the fact that the oligarchs who pull the levers of power in Washington are senior managers of a global corporate empire whose lust for power and control does not stop at the borders of the US.

All veterans took an oath to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We are trained to focus on our mission and not any differences we may have with one another. That's why we need to take the lead in making Americans of all political persuasions understand that those of differing political views are not the enemy. The Empire managers, and the injustices they perpetrate, are our real enemies.

Our mission is clear.

Rate It | View Ratings

Rick Staggenborg, MD Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a former Army and VA psychiatrist who ran for the US Senate in 2010 on a campaign based on a pledge to introduce a constitutional amendment to abolish corporate personhood and regulate campaign finance. A constitutional amendment banning (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Democratic Party; Empire; Gaza Genocide; Green Party Of The Usa; Indivisible; Israeli Iran Conflict; Leftist; Libertarian Party; Party For Socialism And Liberation; Working Families Party, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The real meaning of D-Day

VA privatization continues with MISSION Act

Turkey's turn to Russia could spell doom for NATO

Clinton's record on free trade: national and global implications

The stealth plan for Medicare for all

New documents reveal: Russian invasion immediately preceded planned attack on Donbass

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

Rick Staggenborg, MD

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 5, 2011), 47 fans, 93 articles, 711 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
More and more people are recognizing that working with Indivisible is a critical part of building an effective antiwar movement. This debate should be over by now, but for some reason there are those not getting the message. I hope this contributes in some small way to overcoming that resistance.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 22, 2026 at 4:06:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 23 fans, 3 articles, 3729 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rick Staggenborg, MD:   New Content
As to the importance of supporting Indivisible, this article is the first I'd ever heard of Indivisible--possibly, I'm not alone in that.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 23, 2026 at 8:07:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Rick Staggenborg, MD

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 5, 2011), 47 fans, 93 articles, 711 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content
You are the first I know of, Jill! They got an estimated 8-9 million people out on the streets in cities across the US, including some very small ones.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 23, 2026 at 6:51:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 23 fans, 3 articles, 3729 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

IMHO, a national "anti-war" organization that fails to mention Gaza itself & has to have Gaza mentioned FOR it is pretty lame. Also IMHO, the US will stop fomenting war abroad ONLY when it ceases to be profitable (for its ruling elites) to do so. The entire MIC has to be nationalized, & funded solely via taxing THE RICH. Until that happens--as long as the war materiel cartel is privately-owned by the rich for their own profit, & the taxes that buy their output remain wildly-regressive--war will remain a top priority, regardless of what you & I & everyone else who isn't in the top 2% think of that.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 23, 2026 at 8:04:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rick Staggenborg, MD

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 5, 2011), 47 fans, 93 articles, 711 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content
Indivisible doesn't bill itself as antiwar. One reason appears to be the fact that at the national lever. organizers are tightly connected to the Democratic Party. The reason I wrote this article is to explain why people who want to organize against genocide and war need to make this part of their agenda, because you can't successfully address fascism without considering its effects both at home and abroad. I'll be speaking at another Indivisible event locally on Sunday. Wish me luck!

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 23, 2026 at 6:55:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 23 fans, 3 articles, 3729 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rick Staggenborg, MD:   New Content
Well gosh, if Indivisible doesn't even consider itself anti-war, maybe they're trying to tell you something! Seems like they're really "Indefensible" but couldn't spell. But best of luck to you--

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 23, 2026 at 8:42:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Rick Staggenborg, MD

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 5, 2011), 47 fans, 93 articles, 711 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content
All I can tell you is that the local groups I've talked to are very much independent and receptive to what I've been telling them about incorporating an antiwar component to their actions. We just need more people doing the same thing I'm doing and we can coopt the movement. Local groups here are not buying the national leadership's nonsense about the bottom line just being to elect better Democrats.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 27, 2026 at 12:19:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 23 fans, 3 articles, 3729 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rick Staggenborg, MD:   New Content
IMHO nothing will change until the INCENTIVES of the ppl who run everything to suit themselves change. We're just supposed to believe that anti-war demonstrations just haven't succeeded bcuz they weren't sufficiently well-organized, or ppl weren't earnest enough, etc. etc. (which is Propaganda 101, Blaming The Victims), whereas the fact is that TPTB are making pots of money out of war, if only from having our wildly-regressive tax $$$$ essentially poured into their pockets. Until TPTB LOSE $$$$ from war, I doubt anything will change. But please do prove me wrong!

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at 6:36:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Rick Staggenborg, MD

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 5, 2011), 47 fans, 93 articles, 711 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content
If you have a plan for making war a losing enterprise for war profiteers, I'm all ears. I think it's more realistic to come up with ways to disincentivize politicians from obliging their Wall Street donors. We are already seeing evidence that our actions in response to the genocide is making politicians understand the risks of supporting Israel, which is a key to undermining the empire since its power depends in large part on controlling the world's fossil fuels. IWe can't let past failures cause us to give up. Encouraging folks to try new strategies that take advantage of current circumstances does not amount to blaming those who have tried and not succeeded.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at 8:23:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 23 fans, 3 articles, 3729 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rick Staggenborg, MD:   New Content
No longer allowing regressive taxation would help. Nationalizing the entire war materiel cartel & funding it solely by taxing the rich (who would no longer be profiting from taxes being spent on their private enterprises) should do the trick....

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at 10:22:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend